How a Florida caregiver survives the coronavirus pandemic

Marking How work is changing during the covid-19 pandemic.

Work is changing, probably forever, just like whose ideas about work count. Marking is a series where we talk to workers of all kinds about a single day in their lives.

On a Tuesday in April, Michelle Walton woke up in Plantation, Florida at eight o'clock. His back ached. It's a pervasive pain since the 48-year-old woman hurt him by caring for his mother, a woman who says she loves deeply but is challenging even on the best day. In the early morning, Walton often walks his dogs; that day, one of his two pugs had taken the liberty of going to the ground before waking up. Part of the only remaining bleach in your home was required to clean up the mess.

Diminishing cleaning supplies weigh heavily on Walton's mind these days, as toilet paper and bleach and disinfectant wipes and rubber gloves, the kind of thing Walton needs to keep well-stocked in his home, They have quickly transformed into consumer goods. For most purposes, her home is a clinical setting: Since 2014, Walton has acted as the primary caregiver for her only surviving father, her mother, whose health has declined rapidly since a catastrophic stroke. With his mother unable to make decisions for herself, Walton has become her healthcare navigator and budget balancer. She navigates the endless bureaucracies of state programs her mother trusts, schedules physical therapy and speech therapy sessions, and with the help of a nursing assistant, attends to her needs for most of the day.

This work is unpaid and makes Walton's mother the absolute center of his world. But she prefers to take her mother to a state facility: "I consider it an honor and a privilege to fulfill my obligation as my mother's daughter," she says. "She did her best to Me. "This job is not always easy: Walton's mother is paralyzed and unable to speak. These were difficult circumstances in the first place, and they are becoming more difficult as Walton's clinical support is reduced or put on hold. , a side effect of falling in love with the medical system caused by covid-19.

At 11:00 that Tuesday, Gisele, Walton's nursing assistant, arrived. It is "a kind of revolving door" when it comes to home health aides. Gisele is paid through Medicaid, and Walton says that, like all nursing assistants, she is "very poorly paid" for her work. "My mother is not an easy patient," she says. "Would you change my mother's diaper for $ 10 an hour?"

"We are all going to grow old someday."

Gisele now wears a face mask when she visits the house for her 45-hour shifts a week. Not much else has changed: Walton and the nurses and health aides primarily wear gloves when handling Walton's mother. When Gisele arrived mid-morning, Walton took a moment to make some calls: First, to the manager of the local Publix, who promised to inform him when the toilet and paper towels might come in. "One of the most stressful things about being out of the house is trying to manage how long it takes," says Walton; She is afraid of leaving her mother for a long time and does not like to be exposed.

The second call was to a doctor, who quickly put her on hold. Walton has been trying to get tested for his mother, who appears to have worsened her condition since a health event earlier this year. Under normal circumstances, it takes weeks to go through the process of diagnosis and treatment: the doctor orders, the state approves it, a nurse comes to the house to collect samples, the cultures are sent to a laboratory. Walton wonders how much longer everything will be delayed with exhausted resources.

After the stroke, Walton's mother moved from rehab to long-term care facilities. "Once you're in the long-term care system, it's really hard to get out," she says. Medicare will only review one case once a quarter. It took some work to get her mother back home, to show that she could take care of her and that her mother was in good shape, but she did it and brought her back on December 29, 2014. “We have been together ever since . "Walton says.

Due to a series of cascading events [the 2011 financial crisis, the burning of a house, the death of his father], Walton lost his job and was unable to find it. She is a technical writer by trade and worked for eight years for American Express. It's hard to get a job where you don't have to be on site, she says. At most, as the primary caregiver, even with help, you can leave the home for about four hours a day. Your home has a reverse mortgage. When social security checks near the first month, Walton tries to stock up on everything he may need.

In the afternoon, Walton asked his mother if she would like to see a movie, but she did not seem to answer the question. Some days are like this: "He even had to teach him to say my name," says Walton. She spends most of the rest of the afternoon talking to doctors and pharmacists.

Since the pandemic hit Florida, many Of the clinical workers who used to come to the home, physical and occupational and speech therapists have suspended their visits indefinitely. Walton fears his mother is losing ground. Telehealth is difficult for the couple, as Walton's mother cannot hold a phone, and the rotating cast of doctors without prior knowledge of their case can be jarring. At around 4:00 p.m., Walton received a call from a doctor and spent half an hour recounting the medical history required to get the answers he needs. Then she called a pharmacist to confirm that the thyroid medication was out of labor and on the way. "I still can't get blood tests to check their levels because of covid-19," says Walton. "We are flying blind here and we still have no idea if you are getting enough medications that you need."

At dinner, Gisele returned to the house, and Walton made food for herself while her mother was carried to bed. Walton was happy to have received the new thread she had ordered online, she knits like crazy in times of stress. "The good thing about crochet is that I can untangle it if I make a mistake and start it again," he says. Walton says he doesn't know if she and her mother will survive intact for the next two months, but remains optimistic, and even after four years and what she characterizes as "caregiver burnout," she is glad she found a way. to keep his mother at home. "I think what everyone should realize is that caring for our elders is a problem for the community and society," she says. "We are all going to grow old someday."

