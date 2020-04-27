House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

If there is anyone in politics who doesn't shut up when it comes to wanting to see a change in administration, it's definitely Nancy Pelosi. Therefore, it is no surprise that he backed Joe Biden for president as the 2020 elections rapidly approach.

On Monday, Nancy made her official announcement in a video and saidToday, I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States because he will be an extraordinary President. He knows how to do the job. "

He went on to list the reasons why he believes Joe would be a good president, including his help in recovering from the 2008 recession, and his position to help push the Affordable Care Act through Congress.

"Elections are about the future. Now more than ever, we need a leader who looks ahead and tests the battles he will fight for the people. A president with the values, experience and strategic thinking to unite our nation and build a better and fair world for our children, "said Nancy.

Now you will know that Nancy has openly expressed the idea of ​​removing Donald Trump from office. Latest SeptemberHe formally announced Donnie's impeachment investigation and said, "It has brought him to another level of treason, therefore we are moving forward with another level of investigation."

Again in FebruaryShe made headlines when she was seen breaking Trump's "State of the Union,quot; speech while standing right behind him. When asked what she thought of her speech, she reiterated, "I broke it," which was obviously a statement in itself.

Watch the video of his endorsement for Joe Biden below:

.@Joe Biden He has fought for our health care, for our families and for the future of our children. Joe brings values ​​and integrity to his work. He is a voice of reason and resistance that will fight #For the people. Today, I am proud to support you as President of the United States. -PUBLIC NOTARY pic.twitter.com/Qdc9vTgWHP – Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 27, 2020

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94