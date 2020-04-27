Horizons New Users Recreate Music Videos, TV Shows

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is both a good game and a bad game a ointment for our "difficult times" and a dystopian reflection of working conditions, whether you work in service to a hungry for money God tanuki or your average boss. But beyond imposing unnecessary meaning on the gameAnimal Crossing is also a hotbed of creative ingenuity, an abundant landscape rich in toys for the bored and isolated.

Case in point: Earlier this month, Reddit user kazoo-E uploaded a recreation music video for Mariah Carey "We belong together, "Created with a game tool called Harv’s Island–a relatively creepy characteristic where a senior photographer invites young villagers to pose a variety of animals as they please. Tthe video soon gave birth to others, "Ariana Grande"Thanks next," Britney Spears "Oops i did it again, "D12"My band"And even Lady Gaga"Bad romance. "

It takes a particularly deranged mind, once in a generation, to think of something so spectacular: the cuts, the use of in-game animations to mimic Gaga's dance, the almost beat-by-beat production design! Is my own brain so broken? that shake, 720p villagerwith small cuffs and a plastic hair bowldoes it actually remind me of a corporeal human? Probably. (I've also been playing too much Animal crossing lately, I think.)

Obviously the baffling kazoo-E music videos were meant to beget more and more insane impersonators, such as YouTube user Tracy Kennedy imitation from "Toxic" by Britney Spears

Animal Crossing Twitter, a scary place full of weird and cool bugs, has followed suit, recreating scenes from The office and RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race.

Meanwhile, I keep walking, tending my various flower gardens, wondering if I'll ever pay the $ 120,000 I owe Tom Nook for giving me a room to sleep. It may not be as creative, or interesting, really, as any other. from the geniuses above, but I made an altar where my villagers can worship the lizard god who rules our island and pay him in blood when he demands it. That has to count for something!