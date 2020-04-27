Hope Hicks is reportedly very bad at her job

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Vomit bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily political recap to help you solve Trump's chaotic news cycle.

I have never understood how Hope Hicks landed at the White House, though I suspect it has something to do with her being a perfect amalgamation of both Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump. And while she was leaving Donald trumpFor a time, Hicks is back in the White House and occupies a vague role in the planner's office where, according For Politico, she has been a "key figure in encouraging Trump to be front and center at briefings and events during the coronavirus response, seeing him as the voice that could break through and capture the most attention."

meIt sure seems like he's doing an amazing job. By politician:

Along with Kushner, Miller, and Staff Secretary Derek Lyons, Hicks urged the President to deliver an Oval Office address to the nation to convey the severity of the pandemic amid growing anxiety and volatility in the American marketplace. Values: A speech on March 11 that critics criticized due to Trump's frustrated delivery and a series of inaccuracies that aides later had to clarify.

And here's another good tip on how Hicks is incredibly competent at whatever his job is:

While his focus has been to make sure the White House is "operating with one voice," according to a former administration official, there have been moments of internal confusion about some of the event's plans. For example, press and communications teams were unaware of a Fox News city council in late March that met at the last minute and rushed to support the broadcast in the Rose Garden, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ad G / O Media may receive a commission

As Tony Sayegh, his friend and assistant Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, described Hicks, "his instincts are impeccable and lead to good decisions."

Truly!

In related news, Donald trump And his campaign begins to think that killing people may not be a very good reelection strategy.

Since The Associated Press:

But the coronavirus has threatened to rewrite the Electoral College map, and the Trump campaign has worried about losing support in several key states, particularly Florida and Wisconsin. Some advisers have ruled out Michigan, which Trump captured in 2016 by less than 11,000 votes. He is now locked in a fight with the Democratic governor of the state. … Trump campaign officials who requested anonymity to describe the campaign's strategy emphasized that the election is still six months away, an eternity in politics. They noted that the surveys may be wrong or change, especially if the pandemic diminishes or the economy recovers. And they said the campaign believes voters will credit Trump for the strong economy before the pandemic hit, even as they have expressed concern that he might be pushing to open things too quickly and that the resulting deaths will not be forgiven by voters in November.

Donald trump He is also very upset that people think he is a lazy jester. [ New York Post ]

He is also very upset that people think he is a lazy jester. [ ] To show that he actually works very hard, Triumph I decided to delete some tweets.

Nancy Pelosi and his eyebrows are now part of the #YangGang.

AND Pelosi certainly chose a interesting day support Joe Biden . [ CBS News ]

certainly chose a support . [ ] Mitch McConnell He's a big fan of bread lines I guess! [ Washington Post ]

He's a big fan of bread lines I guess! [ ] the Republican Party The plan to win is based on some good shots to ancient China. [ Politician ]

The plan to win is based on some good shots to ancient China. [ ] It seems that they received the memo, although to be fair, Tom Cotton He didn't need a Republican Party directive to tell him he was a big ass.