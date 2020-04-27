Hollywood Unions and Associations Seeks Tax Relief from Congress – Up News Info

A coalition of unions and industry organizations is asking Congress to update a Regan-era tax benefit for entertainment industry workers that has not been adjusted in nearly 35 years.

"Today SAG-AFTRA, united by our sister entertainment unions, urged Congress to provide additional relief for our industry members and colleagues by updating the tax provisions allowed in the Performer Tax Parity Act in upcoming packages. for help, "SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said Monday. "Updating the qualified skilled artist deduction in the current tax code to expand work-related deductions will provide relief to middle-class artists affected by COVID-19 production closings."

Related story SAG-AFTRA AND AMPTP agree to start talks on film and television contracts next week

"We are writing today on behalf of more than 500,000 workers in the entertainment industry," said the coalition, which also includes the WGA East and West, IATSE, Actors' Equity, the American Federation of Musicians and the Recording Industry Association of America. "Like many in these uncertain times, our workers have been devastated by the financial impact of COVID-19 with a complete closure of production and live performances."

The letter was sent to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY ) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

"As Congress works to bring relief to the nation during this unprecedented crisis, we urge you to consider the Fiscal Parity Act for Performers, HR 3121, a bipartisan bill introduced by Representatives Judy Chu and Vern Buchanan" says the letter. "The bill modernizes an existing tax deduction and allows entertainment industry workers to keep more of their hard-earned money. The update is also included in S. 3232, the Local Arts Workforce Promotion and Creative Economy Act of 2020 (PLACE Act) introduced by Senator Brian Schatz. With the income tax filing Up News Info to move to July, hundreds of thousands of people who have not yet filed their taxes could benefit from including H.R. 3121 in some aid package.

Ad

"TIME. 3121 updates the Qualified Qualified Artist Deduction (QPA) that President Reagan included in the tax code in 1986. The QPA was initially an important tool for artists to deduct the business expenses they incur to pursue their careers. However, the QPA limited adjusted gross income to $ 16,000, which has not changed since its enactment nearly 35 years ago.

"These are not celebrities on the red carpet. It is the men and women of the working class in front of and behind the camera, on and off stage, who are the soul of our industry. These taxpayers need tax relief now.

“Unlike most other workers, employees in the entertainment industry can spend an average of 20-30% of their earnings on industry-related expenses such as agents, managers, promotional materials, equipment, and travel. These expenses come directly from their own pockets. In the past, these expenses had been covered by miscellaneous itemized deductions. However, recent changes in the tax code increased the standard deduction and removed those provisions, preventing entertainment employees from deducting their ordinary and necessary business expenses. This resulted in an industry wide tax increase for creative working class professionals.

HOUR. 3121 will correct that problem by raising QPA's adjusted gross income to $ 100,000 a year for single taxpayers and $ 200,000 for couples filing a joint return, with an integrated elimination for the taxpayer transition out of the deduction. As As the country works to revive our economy, this deduction will be a huge benefit to entertainment workers and will help our industry get going again.

"We appreciate your efforts on behalf of the workers of the United States and urge you to include this language in any future aid package."

Other signatories include:

American Independent Music Association

American Society of Composers, Authors and Editors

Berkshire Theater Group

Broadcast Music, Inc.

The Broadway League of Resident Theaters

Musical Artists Coalition

Music publishers association

National Association of Music Publishers

The recording academy

North American Composers

Professional Employees Department, AFL-CIO