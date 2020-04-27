His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Governors weigh reopening
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday that Americans should expect social distancing patterns to continue for months, but the crowded beaches in southern California over the weekend highlighted possible challenges as spring turns into summer.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined plans that would allow some "low risk,quot; businesses to reopen in New York State in mid-May.
In other developments:
The pandemic has now killed more than 200,000 people and sickened more than 2.9 million worldwide, according to data collected by The Times. The actual number is likely much higher, as official counts have counted fewer deaths, largely due to limited evidence.
The US government USA It is not disclosing which companies receive aid under a troublesome $ 349 billion loan program that was part of a bailout package enacted last month. That makes a complete accounting of the Payment Check Protection Program impossible.
Powered by tourism, Las Vegas has been particularly affected by the unemployment crisis caused by the pandemic. A third of the city's economy is in the entertainment and hospitality industry, and most of those jobs can't be done from home.
Businesses and schools in New Zealand will begin reopening on Tuesday, part of movements in various countries that are beginning to lift the restrictions.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized with the virus, returned to work today. Our head of the London office, Mark Landler, compared the Downing Street briefings to those of the White House.
the details: We've updated our compilation of expert guidance on various topics, including health, money and travel.
32 days on a fan
Jim Bello, 49, an athletic and healthy lawyer, developed a fever in early March after a walk in New Hampshire and then landed in a suburban emergency room, struggling to breathe.
"It's like they're falling off a cliff," said Dr. Peggy Lai, a critical care doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital. "You see young patients getting sicker despite all you know to be a good standard of care."
Related: Antibody tests, which show who has been infected, are currently not reliable enough to guide policy on locks and reopens, experts say. But they It can help model the spread of the virus.
Another angle: Men are more likely than women to die from the virus, so scientists are treating them with something that women have more of: female sex hormones.
A pause in President Trump's briefings
The president did not conduct a Q. and A. with reporters over the weekend, amid Republican concerns that his appearances protracted at daily White House coronavirus briefings They are hurting him politically.
After suggesting last week that injections of disinfectants into the human body could help fight the virus, Trump asked no questions at Friday's briefing, then suggested that the events were no longer worthwhile.
Closer look: The Times analyzed every word, the 260,000 of them, that Trump has spoken about the virus since March 9, when the outbreak began to cause widespread disruptions, until mid-April. Self-gratification was the most common theme.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
A game that wasn't about scoring
Sopan Deb, a Times writer, grew up in New Jersey with a love of sports that was not shared by his father, an immigrant from India.
Sopan writes: “Like many South Asian parents of his generation living in the United States, his focus was on surviving and trying to get there the next day. On behalf of their children, these were professional and academic activities. Anything else was a distraction.
Reviewing the Iran nuclear deal: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is preparing to argue that The United States continues to participate in the 2015 agreement, which President Trump has resigned. The move is said to be part of a strategy to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo or reimpose tougher sanctions against Iran.
Snapshot: Above, recreating "Salomé with the head of John the Baptist,quot;, a seventeenth-century painting by Guido Reni. A Facebook group started in Russia to The low-fidelity parodies of famous paintings now have more than 500,000 members.
What we are reading: Grub Street's testimony to the Park Slope Food Cooperative in Brooklyn. "More than once in the last month, I have been in line, thankfully, for one more hour," writes Briefings editor Andrea Kannapell. "Personal investment in the food supply chain, in a way, offsets the alienation imposed by capitalism, cubed by the pandemic."
Now a break from the news
Our international photographic desk has editors at three centers. Last week, the editors most responsible for assigning photos in these regions – Gaia Tripoli in London, me in New York and Mikko Takkunen in Hong Kong – were thinking of ways to show readers what the beginning of Ramadan would be like as the crisis continues. of the coronavirus. to transform the way people live.
A couple of weeks ago, we put together a piece on Good Friday, with images from our photographers in the Vatican and in countries with strong communities of the 1.3 billion Roman Catholics in the world. Around 1.8 billion Muslims observe Ramadan worldwide, and we were prepared for a more ambitious approach. We assigned 21 photographers in 21 cities to document the start of this most unusual Ramadan.
Dan Balilty's striking photograph of a man praying on a rooftop in Jerusalem during a sandstorm, with the Dome of the Rock in the background, led the trial. We had an intimate look into people's homes as they celebrated the start of the holy month in Johannesburg, Mumbai, and Kuala Lumpur. We saw large mosques, empty or almost empty, in Brooklyn, New Delhi, Sarajevo, Paris, Dearborn and Bangkok. And we show people distributing food for iftar in Myanmar, Indonesia and Egypt.
We target geographic, cultural and aesthetic diversity, asking photographers to document what they found in their own communities, from an intimate iftar dinner in Jeddah to a solitary prayer on a lake in Kashmir.