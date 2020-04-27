His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

In other developments:

The pandemic has now killed more than 200,000 people and sickened more than 2.9 million worldwide, according to data collected by The Times. The actual number is likely much higher, as official counts have counted fewer deaths, largely due to limited evidence.

The US government USA It is not disclosing which companies receive aid under a troublesome $ 349 billion loan program that was part of a bailout package enacted last month. That makes a complete accounting of the Payment Check Protection Program impossible.

Powered by tourism, Las Vegas has been particularly affected by the unemployment crisis caused by the pandemic. A third of the city's economy is in the entertainment and hospitality industry, and most of those jobs can't be done from home.

Businesses and schools in New Zealand will begin reopening on Tuesday, part of movements in various countries that are beginning to lift the restrictions.