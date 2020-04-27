His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday that Americans should expect social distancing patterns to continue for months, but the crowded beaches in southern California over the weekend highlighted possible challenges as spring turns into summer.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined plans that would allow some "low risk,quot; businesses to reopen in New York State in mid-May.

In other developments:

the details: We've updated our compilation of expert guidance on various topics, including health, money and travel.

Jim Bello, 49, an athletic and healthy lawyer, developed a fever in early March after a walk in New Hampshire and then landed in a suburban emergency room, struggling to breathe.

"It's like they're falling off a cliff," said Dr. Peggy Lai, a critical care doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital. "You see young patients getting sicker despite all you know to be a good standard of care."

After suggesting last week that injections of disinfectants into the human body could help fight the virus, Trump asked no questions at Friday's briefing, then suggested that the events were no longer worthwhile.

Sopan Deb, a Times writer, grew up in New Jersey with a love of sports that was not shared by his father, an immigrant from India.

Sopan writes: “Like many South Asian parents of his generation living in the United States, his focus was on surviving and trying to get there the next day. On behalf of their children, these were professional and academic activities. Anything else was a distraction.

Our international photographic desk has editors at three centers. Last week, the editors most responsible for assigning photos in these regions – Gaia Tripoli in London, me in New York and Mikko Takkunen in Hong Kong – were thinking of ways to show readers what the beginning of Ramadan would be like as the crisis continues. of the coronavirus. to transform the way people live.

Dan Balilty's striking photograph of a man praying on a rooftop in Jerusalem during a sandstorm, with the Dome of the Rock in the background, led the trial. We had an intimate look into people's homes as they celebrated the start of the holy month in Johannesburg, Mumbai, and Kuala Lumpur. We saw large mosques, empty or almost empty, in Brooklyn, New Delhi, Sarajevo, Paris, Dearborn and Bangkok. And we show people distributing food for iftar in Myanmar, Indonesia and Egypt.

We target geographic, cultural and aesthetic diversity, asking photographers to document what they found in their own communities, from an intimate iftar dinner in Jeddah to a solitary prayer on a lake in Kashmir.

