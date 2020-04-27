His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>His briefing on Monday - The New York Times
Ad- cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting

People will be able to visit family members on that date, although meetings and parties are still prohibited, and special forms are required to travel.

Italy's mayors, whose desecrated reprimands of their constituents went viral online, say they plan to enforce the new rules in effect during the reopening.

They launched drones armed with insults, confronted scoffers on the streets, and threatened to break the parties personally.

But they say clear, though colorful warnings, in contrast to the national government's message, have worked.

Markets: Futures markets predicted strong openings in Europe and on Wall Street. Follow our live briefing.

Workers perch on their windows, greet passersby, or soak up the sun like the woman above. But neighborhoods delivered to luxury stores are quiet. It is so quiet that you can hear ducks squawking in the Seine River.

"Paris reduced to its architectural essence is great but cold, an unreal postcard," he writes. "However, it is also a fertile theater for the imagination."

Snapshot: Above, a Russian couple recreates a seventeenth-century painting by Guido Reni. A Facebook group started in Russia in which members Recreating artwork while trapped at home has attracted more than 500,000 followers abroad. The toilet paper rolls become neck ruffles of the Renaissance era, merging the banal with the sublime.

Our international photo desk has editors at three centers around the world. Last week, the editors most responsible for assigning photos in these regions – Gaia Tripoli in London, me in New York, and Mikko Takkunen in Hong Kong – were thinking of ways to show readers what the beginning of Ramadan would be like this year. The coronavirus crisis continues to transform the way people live.

Dan Balilty's striking photograph of a man praying on a rooftop in Jerusalem during a sandstorm, with the Dome of the Rock in the background, led the trial. We had an intimate look into people's homes as they celebrated the start of the holy month in Johannesburg, Mumbai, and Kuala Lumpur. We saw large mosques, empty or almost empty, in Brooklyn, New Delhi, Sarajevo, Paris, Dearborn and Bangkok. And we show people distributing food for iftar in Myanmar, Indonesia and Egypt.

We target geographic, cultural and aesthetic diversity, asking photographers to document what they found in their own communities, from an intimate iftar dinner in Jeddah to a solitary prayer on a lake in Kashmir.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here