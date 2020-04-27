His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

People will be able to visit family members on that date, although meetings and parties are still prohibited, and special forms are required to travel.
Italy's mayors, whose desecrated reprimands of their constituents went viral online, say they plan to enforce the new rules in effect during the reopening.
They launched drones armed with insults, confronted scoffers on the streets, and threatened to break the parties personally.
But they say clear, though colorful warnings, in contrast to the national government's message, have worked.
Markets: Futures markets predicted strong openings in Europe and on Wall Street. Follow our live briefing.
Now he faces what a cabinet member called "the political calculation of life and death,quot;: how to facilitate the shutdown. And in his absence, a rotating list of cabinet ministers, along with expert advisers, has yielded Daily updates of Downing Street coronavirus, the antithesis of President Trump's briefings in the United States.
While Mr. Trump's message changes according to his whims, at one point he even suggests injecting disinfectants could fight the virus: Downing Street has criticized the need for the British to stay home to protect the National Health Service.
The country had more than 152,000 confirmed cases as of Sunday and more than 20,000 deaths.
Brexit: Government stick to the year-end transition deadline, saying it would reject an extension even if the EU. I ask.
A quieter and older Paris returns
With the disappearance of tourists and thousands of wealthy Parisians, the head of the French office, Adam Nossiter, realized echoes of the Paris of the sixties.
Workers perch on their windows, greet passersby, or soak up the sun like the woman above. But neighborhoods delivered to luxury stores are quiet. It is so quiet that you can hear ducks squawking in the Seine River.
"Paris reduced to its architectural essence is great but cold, an unreal postcard," he writes. "However, it is also a fertile theater for the imagination."
This is what is happening the most.
US presidential campaign USA: Republicans are becoming increasingly nervous that President Trump's erratic handling of the coronavirus outbreak, coupled with the worsening economy, will lose them the presidency and the senate in November.
The flogging of Saudi Arabia: The state human rights commission has confirmed that flogging has been abolished as punishment in Saudi Arabia. The move was a "positive step," human rights groups said, although the Saudi justice system still allows execution by beheading.
Yazidi trial in Germany: An Iraqi accused of being an Islamic State fighter He was tried in Frankfurt on charges of genocide, human trafficking and the murder of a 5-year-old Yazidi girl who had reportedly held her as a slave, the first trial involving a charge of genocide against the Yazidi.
Snapshot: Above, a Russian couple recreates a seventeenth-century painting by Guido Reni. A Facebook group started in Russia in which members Recreating artwork while trapped at home has attracted more than 500,000 followers abroad. The toilet paper rolls become neck ruffles of the Renaissance era, merging the banal with the sublime.
European football: The proposed acquisition of Newcastle United by a consortium funded by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund has sparked controversy. Our main soccer correspondent explore the qualms.
What we are reading: Grub Street's testimony about the unique status of Park Slope Food Coop in Brooklyn, New York. "More than once in the last month, I have been in the queue, thankfully, for one more hour," writes Briefings editor Andrea Kannapell. "Personal investment in the food supply chain, in a way, offsets the alienation imposed by capitalism, cubed by the pandemic."
Now a break from the news
Cook: by Melissa Clark, who is the easiest sweet cake ever, whips the dough by hand.
Read: Here is a letter of recommendation for bird watching, which turns out to be one of the best activities for inmates.
And now for the backstory on …
Our Ramadan Photo Collection
Over the weekend, The Times published portraits of the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan worldwide, which has proven popular with readers. We asked one of the photo editors, Craig Allen, to explain how it happened.
Our international photo desk has editors at three centers around the world. Last week, the editors most responsible for assigning photos in these regions – Gaia Tripoli in London, me in New York, and Mikko Takkunen in Hong Kong – were thinking of ways to show readers what the beginning of Ramadan would be like this year. The coronavirus crisis continues to transform the way people live.
A couple of weeks ago, we had put together a photographic piece in Good Friday, with photos of our photographers in the Vatican and in various countries with strong communities of the approximately 1.3 billion Catholics in the world. Ramadan is observed by some 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide, and we were ready for a more ambitious approach. We assigned 21 photographers in 21 cities to document the start of this most unusual Ramadan.
Dan Balilty's striking photograph of a man praying on a rooftop in Jerusalem during a sandstorm, with the Dome of the Rock in the background, led the trial. We had an intimate look into people's homes as they celebrated the start of the holy month in Johannesburg, Mumbai, and Kuala Lumpur. We saw large mosques, empty or almost empty, in Brooklyn, New Delhi, Sarajevo, Paris, Dearborn and Bangkok. And we show people distributing food for iftar in Myanmar, Indonesia and Egypt.
We target geographic, cultural and aesthetic diversity, asking photographers to document what they found in their own communities, from an intimate iftar dinner in Jeddah to a solitary prayer on a lake in Kashmir.