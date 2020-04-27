Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 38,210 and 3,407 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

8,342 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 24.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, the MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after initiation (or baseline date if initiation is not available). The number of people recovered on April 24, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of March 25, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

The 38,210 confirmed positive cases include:

Alcona 4 4
Allegan 72
Alpena 60 60
Antrim 9 9
Arenac fifteen
Barry 31
Bay 122
Benzie 4 4
Berrien 217
Branch fifty
Calhoun 203
Cass 27
Charlevoix 13
Cheboygan 17
Chippewa 2
clear eleven
Clinton 112
Crawford fifty
Delta 13
Detroit city 8679
Dickinson 3
Eaton 116
Ant twenty-one
Genesee 1483
Gladwin eleven
Gogebic 4 4
Great tour 19
Gratiot 10
Hillsdale 114
Houghton 2
Ferret 13
Ingham 413
Ionia 47
Iosco 41
Isabella 57
Jackson 341
Kalamazoo 300
Kalkaska 17
Kent 1100
lake 2
Lapeer 164
Leelanau 9 9
Lenawee 84
Livingston 319
Luce one
Mackinac 5 5
Macomb 5245
Manistee eleven
Marquette 42
Mason 5 5
Mecosta 14
Menominee 3
Inland 56
Missaukee fifteen
Monroe 275
Montcalm 32
Montmorency 5 5
Muskegon 2. 3. 4
Newaygo 14
Oakland 6913
Oceana 7 7
Ogemaw 10
Osceola 8
Oscoda 4 4
Otsego 87
191
eleven
Roscommon 13
Saginaw 586
Sanilac 3. 4
school 3
Shiawassee 166
St Clair 304
Saint Joseph 29
Tuscola 90
Van buren 36
Washtenaw 1004
Wayne 7193
Wexford 9 9
Michigan Department of Corrections 1048
FCI ** 81
Unknown 5 5
Out of state twenty
Totals 38210

For a list of confirmed general coronavirus cases by county, visit here.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc.

