Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 38,210 and 3,407 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

8,342 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 24.

Recovery Note: During this response, the MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after initiation (or baseline date if initiation is not available). The number of people recovered on April 24, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of March 25, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

The 38,210 confirmed positive cases include:

Alcona 4 4 Allegan 72 Alpena 60 60 Antrim 9 9 Arenac fifteen Barry 31 Bay 122 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 217 Branch fifty Calhoun 203 Cass 27 Charlevoix 13 Cheboygan 17 Chippewa 2 clear eleven Clinton 112 Crawford fifty Delta 13 Detroit city 8679 Dickinson 3 Eaton 116 Ant twenty-one Genesee 1483 Gladwin eleven Gogebic 4 4 Great tour 19 Gratiot 10 Hillsdale 114 Houghton 2 Ferret 13 Ingham 413 Ionia 47 Iosco 41 Isabella 57 Jackson 341 Kalamazoo 300 Kalkaska 17 Kent 1100 lake 2 Lapeer 164 Leelanau 9 9 Lenawee 84 Livingston 319 Luce one Mackinac 5 5 Macomb 5245 Manistee eleven Marquette 42 Mason 5 5 Mecosta 14 Menominee 3 Inland 56 Missaukee fifteen Monroe 275 Montcalm 32 Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 2. 3. 4 Newaygo 14 Oakland 6913 Oceana 7 7 Ogemaw 10 Osceola 8 Oscoda 4 4 Otsego 87 191 eleven Roscommon 13 Saginaw 586 Sanilac 3. 4 school 3 Shiawassee 166 St Clair 304 Saint Joseph 29 Tuscola 90 Van buren 36 Washtenaw 1004 Wayne 7193 Wexford 9 9 Michigan Department of Corrections 1048 FCI ** 81 Unknown 5 5 Out of state twenty Totals 38210

For a list of confirmed general coronavirus cases by county, visit here.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

