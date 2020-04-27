Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 38,210 and 3,407 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. ITS T.
8,342 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 24.
- Recovery Note: During this response, the MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after initiation (or baseline date if initiation is not available). The number of people recovered on April 24, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of March 25, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
The 38,210 confirmed positive cases include:
|Alcona
|4 4
|Allegan
|72
|Alpena
|60 60
|Antrim
|9 9
|Arenac
|fifteen
|Barry
|31
|Bay
|122
|Benzie
|4 4
|Berrien
|217
|Branch
|fifty
|Calhoun
|203
|Cass
|27
|Charlevoix
|13
|Cheboygan
|17
|Chippewa
|2
|clear
|eleven
|Clinton
|112
|Crawford
|fifty
|Delta
|13
|Detroit city
|8679
|Dickinson
|3
|Eaton
|116
|Ant
|twenty-one
|Genesee
|1483
|Gladwin
|eleven
|Gogebic
|4 4
|Great tour
|19
|Gratiot
|10
|Hillsdale
|114
|Houghton
|2
|Ferret
|13
|Ingham
|413
|Ionia
|47
|Iosco
|41
|Isabella
|57
|Jackson
|341
|Kalamazoo
|300
|Kalkaska
|17
|Kent
|1100
|lake
|2
|Lapeer
|164
|Leelanau
|9 9
|Lenawee
|84
|Livingston
|319
|Luce
|one
|Mackinac
|5 5
|Macomb
|5245
|Manistee
|eleven
|Marquette
|42
|Mason
|5 5
|Mecosta
|14
|Menominee
|3
|Inland
|56
|Missaukee
|fifteen
|Monroe
|275
|Montcalm
|32
|Montmorency
|5 5
|Muskegon
|2. 3. 4
|Newaygo
|14
|Oakland
|6913
|Oceana
|7 7
|Ogemaw
|10
|Osceola
|8
|Oscoda
|4 4
|Otsego
|87
|191
|eleven
|Roscommon
|13
|Saginaw
|586
|Sanilac
|3. 4
|school
|3
|Shiawassee
|166
|St Clair
|304
|Saint Joseph
|29
|Tuscola
|90
|Van buren
|36
|Washtenaw
|1004
|Wayne
|7193
|Wexford
|9 9
|Michigan Department of Corrections
|1048
|FCI **
|81
|Unknown
|5 5
|Out of state
|twenty
|Totals
|38210
For a list of confirmed general coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.
