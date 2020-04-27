Heidi Montag swaps face masks and gloves for short shorts and blouses

Looking at Heidi Montag going to the store, one might wonder if there really is a Coronavirs pandemic in progress. While people are cooped up and choose to wear face masks and gloves when in public, Hedi Montag wears shorts and crop tops. Forget about covering yourself, Heidi shows off her skin as Los Angeles suffers scorching temperatures. The photos of Heidi Montag running errands are going viral and her outfit is similar to what she has been seen wearing in her social media posts.

Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt have a two-year-old son named Gunner Stone. Heidi may be more comfortable wearing her shorts and blouses now that she's a busy mom. Whatever her reason, people were surprised to see the actress running around without a mask and gloves. Now Heidi and Spencer are home locked up, spending their days with their toddler.

The couple was ready to film the second season of The hills: new beginnings but filming is paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can see photos of Heidi Montag running errands in her shorts and crop top in the photo slideshow below.

Now that their filming schedule is on hiatus, fans can catch up with Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag on their Tik Tok channel. The two have been sharing many videos that keep their fans entertained.

With many people homeschooling across the country, the couple is spending a lot of high-quality time with Gunner. It's unclear what a home school day looks like at Pratt's home, but there isn't much school programming that the couple must meet with their young son.

Although Heidi may not be wearing a mask in her new photos, she and Spencer certainly wore them during the 2009 swine flu pandemic. In the images, Heidi and Spencer are seen wearing their masks and even kissing through their masks in one of the photos

Ad

Now, people ask what has changed and why Heidi is not taking the same kind of precautions now that she did back then.

You can see a photo of Spencer and Heidi kissing through their masks below.

What do you think of Heidi Montag's latest photos?

Ad %MINIFYHTML3d8ea04dded8138fc27432cebbab7d3783% %MINIFYHTML3d8ea04dded8138fc27432cebbab7d3783%

Do you think I should keep wearing a face mask when I go out in public?



Post views:

one