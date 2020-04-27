Health workers under attack during the coronavirus pandemic

MEXICO CITY – The veteran nurse turned to national television to make a statement on behalf of her healthcare partners: Please stop assaulting us.
Nurses working under his auspices were brutally attacked in Mexico at least 21 times, accused of spreading the coronavirus. Many no longer wore their uniforms while traveling to or from work for fear of being hurt, said the official, Fabiana Zepeda Arias, head of nursing programs at the Mexican Social Security Institute.
"We can save their lives," he said, addressing the assailants. "Please help us take care of you, and for that we need you to take care of us."
In many cities, doctors, nurses, and other health workers have been cheered with applause and cheers from windows and rooftops for providing a front-line defense against the pandemic.
But in some places, health workers, stigmatized as vectors of contagion due to their work, have been attacked, mistreated and marginalized.
In the Philippines, attackers chlorinated a nurse and blinded him. In India, a group of medical workers was chased by a stone-throwing mob. In Pakistan, a nurse and her children were evicted from their apartment building.
Dozens of attacks have been reported against healthcare workers in Mexico, where intense outbreaks among staff at the Covid-19 hospital, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have unsettled both residents and members of the medical community. Dozens of doctors and nurses have fallen ill in various hospitals across the country, and widespread protests have erupted among health workers complaining of inadequate protective equipment.
Nurses in the state of Jalisco reported having been blocked from public transportation due to their occupation. A nurse in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa state in northwestern Mexico, said she was drenched in chlorine while walking down the street.
In Merida, a city on the Yucatan peninsula, a nurse said he was hit with an egg thrown by someone on a motorcycle.
Ms. Zepeda Arias, who spoke at a press conference last week, said 21 of her nurses from the Social Security Institute had been attacked in the past month.
"It hurts me to talk about this, it hurts to talk about what happens to your people," she said, fighting back tears. "Aggression is not something that someone wants. We really invite you to respect us. "
The attacks on medical workers appear to be rooted in fear and ignorance fueled by misinformation, said Edith Mujica Chávez, president of the Interinstitutional Commission of Nurses in the state of Jalisco.
"It is understandable, considering how much uncertainty and misinformation there is," he said in an interview. "There are some people who panic and lock themselves in their homes, others think that nothing will happen to them and they are carefree, and others think that it is the nurses and doctors who will transmit the virus because we are in contact with the patients,quot; .
Mexico moved more slowly than other countries in the region to demand social distancing and encourage people to stay home, and the number of coronavirus cases has increased considerably in recent weeks. Sunday night, Government officials reported 14,677 confirmed cases in the country and 1,351 deaths.
Authorities have said the confirmed cases include more than 500 health workers.
The Mexican authorities have condemned the attack against doctors and nurses and have described the episodes as isolated.
At a press conference Friday night, Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, deputy health minister, called the attacks and discrimination against medical teams working to keep the country safe "extremely worrying, absolutely unacceptable."
"All of this is inexplicable to some degree, it's surprising," he said. "Precisely, the people who have the best chance and the best intention to help, the health workers who are in the first line of response, are attacked by the fact that they are health workers."
Scattered accounts of hostility have circulated around the world.
In the Philippines, a nurse in the southern province of Sultan Kudarat was attacked by five men who thought he was infected with the virus because of his work. They poured bleach on his face, leaving him with what his doctors said could be permanent damage to his eyesight.
In a televised speech this month, the country's president, Rodrigo Duterte, warned that people who discriminated against health workers would be treated promptly.
"I want to order the police to arrest anyone who harasses them," he said. Once in prison, don't feed them. Let them starve.
In India, health workers reported having been physically attacked, He spat and threatened sexual violence for treating patients with the coronavirus.
The doctors with protective equipment were chased by a throwing mafia earlier this month in the central city of Indore after they tried to select a woman for Covid-19.
"They screamed,‘ Catch them! Hit them! ", One of the doctors, Zakia Sayed, recalled in an interview with India Today, a television network. "We don't know how and why the situation got so bad."
Reports of health workers blocked from their homes by fearful neighbors, or evicted by landlords, have proliferated in several countries.
Ghazala Bhatti, a nurse in Karachi, Pakistan, and mother of three, said her landlord had asked her to leave her apartment for fear of infecting others in the building after treating patients with Covid-19.
"The owner told me he was concerned about the health of his 72-year-old cancer-fighting father, who also lives on the first floor of the building," said Ms. Bhatti, who moved in with her brother because she was unable to find a place to rent with the city in the lockout.
"I am heartbroken," she said. "I was never afraid to be a nurse until it happened."
A doctor at a hospital in Odisha state, India. She filed a police complaint against residents of her apartment building after they accused her of spreading the virus. In her statement, the doctor said a resident threatened to rape her if she did not move.
Dr. Sanjibani Panigrahi, who works at a hospital in the Indian city of Surat, said neighbors had tried to prevent her from entering her building, saying that she should be "expelled from society."
"I don't know how long I can stay here," he said in an interview. "There is so much panic and hysteria right now. Being a doctor has become a stigma. "
The reports were contributed by Paulina Villegas from Mexico, Jason Gutiérrez from Manila, Zia Ur Rehman from Karachi, Pakistan and Kai Schultz from New Delhi.
