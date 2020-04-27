Head severed, body parts found in refrigerator at SF Sunset District Apartment – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Police investigators in San Francisco are investigating the discovery of a severed head and body parts found in the refrigerator at an apartment in the city's Sunset district, a police source confirmed Monday.

According to the source, a citizen alerted police that they should go see an apartment in the 1600 block of the Great Highway in Outer Sunset on Sunday night.

When investigators arrived, the source said they found a severed head and other body parts in a refrigerator inside an apartment.

Police are investigating the possibility that the case is related to a recent shooting with officers involved in Daly City on Easter Sunday, but at this point, investigators said it would be premature to say that the cases are definitely related.

Homicide investigators and medical examiner's office staff responded to the scene.

Up News Info SF is following this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.