He found one of Stalin's massive graves. Now he is in jail.

President Vladimir V. Putin and his officials do not deny the horrors of the Stalin era, but rather try to convince Russians that their country is besieged by external enemies, but they want them to focus on crimes committed by foreign aggressors. The coronavirus pandemic has derailed plans for a major military parade in central Moscow, but the state media has already been saturated for months with daily reports of Russia's suffering and heroism during what is known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War.