He found one of Stalin's massive graves. Now he is in jail.

SANDARMOKH, Russia – The day began, like many others in his childhood, with hours of walking through an insect-infested forest with the family dog while his eccentric father, Yuri Dmitriev, wandered off to hunt in vain in search of buried corpses. between trees. .
However, that day, more than 20 years ago, Dmitriev, an amateur but very determined historian, finally found the gruesome prize he had been searching for a long time: burial mounds containing the remains of political prisoners executed by Stalin's secret police.
"It all started here," said Katerina Klodt, Dmitriev's 35-year-old daughter, during a recent visit to the forest at Sandarmokh in Karelia, a peninsula in northern Russia. "My father's work has clearly made some people uncomfortable."
Dmitriev is now in jail, awaiting trial for what his family, friends and supporters dismiss as blatantly fabricated pedophilia charges, an accusation that has often been used to discredit and silence voices that Russian authorities dislike.
An official in Karelia, Dmitriev's home region next to Finland, complained last year that the imprisoned historian's life's work, commemorating Stalin's victims in the Sandarmokh forest, had created a "feeling of unfounded guilt "and had been used by,quot; foreign powers for propaganda against Russia ".
In search of a guilt-free version of Russia's past, men in camouflage uniforms visited the same forest last summer to dig, discovering the remains of 16 corpses that they hope will prove that the murder in Sandarmokh was, at least in part, the work of foreigners, not only of the Soviet secret police.
Sponsored by the Military Historical Society, a state-funded organization known for its nationalistic view of Russian history, the seekers were looking for evidence to support a highly controversial theory put forward by two Karelian historians. They contend that the thousands of people buried in Sandarmokh are not all victims of Stalin, but also include Soviet soldiers executed by the Finnish army during World War II.
With the upcoming 75th anniversary on May 9 of the Red Army's victory over Nazi Germany and its allies like Finland, the suffering inflicted on Russia by its own rulers in the Kremlin has become an unwanted distraction from memories of the country's immense war sacrifice against foreign enemies.
President Vladimir V. Putin and his officials do not deny the horrors of the Stalin era, but rather try to convince Russians that their country is besieged by external enemies, but they want them to focus on crimes committed by foreign aggressors. The coronavirus pandemic has derailed plans for a major military parade in central Moscow, but the state media has already been saturated for months with daily reports of Russia's suffering and heroism during what is known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War.
Meanwhile, Mr. Dmitriev has been sitting in a pre-trial detention center in Petrozavodsk, the capital of Karelia. Last week, a municipal court, closed to visitors due to the coronavirus, extended his detention for another three months.
A few days later, the curator of a museum near Sandarmokh, who had supported Mr. Dmitriev's work and had also been imprisoned on pedophilia charges, died in a prison hospital of an unspecified illness.
Ms. Klodt said she had no doubts about her father's innocence and blamed her tribulations on her stubborn insistence that all victims be remembered, not just those killed by foreigners. Sitting on a bench near a tree with an American flag commemorating a San Francisco man executed in the Great Stalin Terror, he noted with disgust a snow-covered hole dug by the Military Historical Society as part of his search for murdered Russians for Finland.
"I am so tired of this circus," she said. "I don't understand what they're trying to prove."
Anatoli Razumov, director of the Center for Recovered Names in Saint Petersburg and co-author with Mr. Dmitriev of a book listing the names of more than 6,000 people killed by the Stalin secret police in or near Sandarmokh, described the search for evidence of Finns. atrocities as part of a propaganda campaign by nationalists backed by the Russian state to create "hybrid history,quot;.
The goal, he said, is to cloud clear facts about Russia's past by mixing them with nationalist tropes and wild guesses designed to confuse and distort. The same tactics, he added, are being used to confuse the history of Russia's most infamous extermination camp, Katyn Forest, where Stalin's secret police, the N.K.V.D., in 1940 executed more than 20,000 Polish military officers, clergy, and intellectuals.
The Military Historical Society has been at the forefront of an effort to rewrite this grim episode, too, reviving a discredited Soviet claim that Hitler's army was at least partially to blame for the Katyn massacre.
Dmitriev, 64, was first arrested on pedophilia charges in December 2016, shortly after historians close to historical society began to question his findings in Sandarmokh.
A court in Petrozavodsk In 2018, he released him from all charges related to nine photographs of his adoptive youngest daughter, Natalia, which prosecutors described as pornographic. The defense, backed by expert testimony, argued that the images, found on Dmitriev's home computer, had been taken simply to monitor the medical condition of a girl who, at the time of her adoption, was malnourished and seriously development problems.
Citing unspecified "new circumstances,quot;, Karelia's highest court in 2018 overturned the acquittal and ordered a new trial. Mikhail Anufriev, Mr. Dmitriev's lawyer, said he expected a final decision in the coming weeks but, with Russian judges mostly confined to their homes due to the coronavirus, he is concerned that his client will be trapped indefinitely in a detention center. crowded and seriously at risk of infection
"This whole case is a horror," said Natalia Pakentis, a former ballet dancer in Petrozavodsk who credits Mr. Dmitriev for helping to discover that his long-lost grandfather had been executed in Sandarmokh in 1938. "Millions of People were killed and everyone has families. How can we pretend that none of this really happened?
That hundreds of thousands of people were executed by the N.K.V.D. Stalin's secret police, forerunner of the K.G.B., which Putin joined upon leaving the university, was hardly a secret when Dmitriev began his search for bones in the 1990s. It had been common knowledge for decades.
However, until he discovered mass graves at Sandarmokh, few of the death camps had been found. Even those who knew each other, like an N.K.V.D. execution ground in the The Siberian town of Kolpashevo, discovered in 1979 when more than 1,000 mummified corpses were dislodged by a nearby river, had often been covered up by officials or overshadowed by war memorials celebrating Soviet heroism.
At the time of his initial arrest, Dmitriev was president of the Karelia Memorial branch, a group that angered Russian nationalists by focusing on the suffering that the secret police visited on Russians, Ukrainians, and others, rather than the foreign. Russian authorities called Memorial a "foreign agent,quot; in 2012, and the group has since been demonized by state-controlled media as a western-backed nest of depraved traitors.
Irina Takala, a historian at Petrozavodsk University, said the theory that Soviet soldiers were buried in Sandarmokh had no objective basis, but rather "fits an unfortunate trend of trying to show that Russia is always the victim, never the author "
The main promoters of this theory are its head, Sergei Verigin, the head of the university's history department, and another university historian, Yuri Kilin. Both are members of the Military Historical Society.
In an interview in Petrozavodsk, Mr. Verigin, co-author of a recently published book entitled "The Enigmas of Sandarmokh,quot;, insisted that he was not trying to deny the Stalin-era atrocities or demonstrate that the forest did not contain the remains of Innocent people killed by the Soviet secret police.
But, he added, their numbers have been greatly exaggerated by "so-called democratic forces who want to politicize,quot; history and hide the crimes of Russia's enemies during World War II. Mr. Kilin, in a telephone interview, accused "extreme liberals,quot; of constantly increasing Stalin's death toll in an effort to "denigrate our past and darken our future."
The idea that Soviet soldiers executed by Finnish forces are also buried in Sandarmokh, Verigin said, "is just a hypothesis,quot; based on N.K.V.D. files that the Federal Security Service opened last year to selected academics, as the security service is now called. Digging through the Military Historical Society, he added, will help test his theory.
He declined to comment on the pedophilia charges against Mr. Dmitriev, saying that "justice must be allowed to take its course."
The remains discovered in last year's search for the remains of Soviet soldiers killed by Finland have been sent to the Investigative Committee, Russia's equivalent of the FBI, for forensic analysis, but the results have not been announced.
In an academic refutation of the theory put forward by Verigin and Kilin, Antti Kujala, a historian at the University of Helsinki and authority on the war, concluded that his "hypothesis,quot;, along with Dmitriev's imprisonment and the recent excavations at Sandarmokh intended to undo their work, they suggested "an attempt to belittle and minimize Stalin's mass killings, to raise suspicions about the work of Memorial and also to intimidate and silence people who have been active in the organization. "
As the court in Petrozavodsk resumed its hearing on Mr. Dmitriev's case last week behind closed doors, Dmitry Tsvibel, an old friend of the imprisoned historian and president of the city's Jewish community, invited the small group of supporters out of court. to lunch. at a nearby synagogue he said there were fewer people than usual because the coronavirus had kept some of Mr. Dmitriev's followers, many of them elderly, at home.
"Everyone understands what is happening here," said Tsvibel. "This whole case is absurd. Not only does it have a political background, but it is successful political work. ”