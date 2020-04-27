Home Entertainment HBO Max Sets Catching Out Nic Sheff 13 Reasons Why Brian Yorkey...

HBO Max Sets Catching Out Nic Sheff 13 Reasons Why Brian Yorkey Brad Weston – Up News Info

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>HBO Max Sets Catching Out Nic Sheff 13 Reasons Why Brian Yorkey Brad Weston - Deadline
Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

EXCLUSIVE: Upstart HBOMax has closed an agreement to Catching up, a release that will be written by Nic Sheff with 13 reasons why creator Brian Yorkey producing with Brad Weston of Makeready.

HBOMax stepped forward in a competitive situation for a drama that is an exploration of a youth subculture.

Yorkey created the Netflix zeitgeist series 13 reasons why and he won the Tony and the Pulitzer on Broadway Next to Normal. Sheff worked with Yorkey as a co-producer, writer, and story editor on 13 reasons why, and Timothy Chalamet played him in the movie Handsome boy, who recounted his addiction struggle in a movie combining Nic's memoirs, Retouch, with the writing by his father David Sheff, which was titled Handsome boy.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

Jeff Sommerville is an executive producer, and Makeready's Negin Salmasi will co-produce with the EP Kat Ramberg.

WME Yorkey representatives.

%MINIFYHTML15143ad8a02275dddaae9c4d029fe9d812%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©