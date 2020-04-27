HBO Max Sets Catching Out Nic Sheff 13 Reasons Why Brian Yorkey Brad Weston – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Upstart HBOMax has closed an agreement to Catching up, a release that will be written by Nic Sheff with 13 reasons why creator Brian Yorkey producing with Brad Weston of Makeready.

HBOMax stepped forward in a competitive situation for a drama that is an exploration of a youth subculture.

Yorkey created the Netflix zeitgeist series 13 reasons why and he won the Tony and the Pulitzer on Broadway Next to Normal. Sheff worked with Yorkey as a co-producer, writer, and story editor on 13 reasons why, and Timothy Chalamet played him in the movie Handsome boy, who recounted his addiction struggle in a movie combining Nic's memoirs, Retouch, with the writing by his father David Sheff, which was titled Handsome boy.

Ad

Jeff Sommerville is an executive producer, and Makeready's Negin Salmasi will co-produce with the EP Kat Ramberg.

WME Yorkey representatives.