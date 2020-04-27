HBO Max Sets Catching Out Nic Sheff 13 Reasons Why Brian Yorkey Brad Weston – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Upstart HBOMax has closed an agreement to Catching up, a release that will be written by Nic Sheff with 13 reasons why creator Brian Yorkey producing with Brad Weston of Makeready.
HBOMax stepped forward in a competitive situation for a drama that is an exploration of a youth subculture.
Yorkey created the Netflix zeitgeist series 13 reasons why and he won the Tony and the Pulitzer on Broadway Next to Normal. Sheff worked with Yorkey as a co-producer, writer, and story editor on 13 reasons why, and Timothy Chalamet played him in the movie Handsome boy, who recounted his addiction struggle in a movie combining Nic's memoirs, Retouch, with the writing by his father David Sheff, which was titled Handsome boy.
Jeff Sommerville is an executive producer, and Makeready's Negin Salmasi will co-produce with the EP Kat Ramberg.
WME Yorkey representatives.
