HBO Max Establishes Apple Agreement for Streaming Distribution – Up News Info

WarnerMedia has signed a distribution agreement with Apple for the distribution of its upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

The pact is the last key deal in the run-up to the May 27 launch, following pacts with Charter and YouTube TV. Within AT&T, of course, the company can also take full advantage of platforms like DirecTV, U-verse cable, and AT&T TV Now.

HBO Max is the latest in a handful of major new challenges for Netflix, joining Disney +, Apple TV +, NBCUniversal’s Peacock and well-started mobile company Quibi. WarnerMedia has targeted 75 to 90 million global subscribers, 50 million of them in the US. USA, By 2025. Like its traditional media peers, WarnerMedia is balancing its pay TV distribution relationships with new broadcast horizons.

Under the agreement, HBO Max will be available on Apple devices and integrated with the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV.

At launch, customers will be able to access HBO Max on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD. Customers with 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TV models can stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV via AirPlay. Current HBO Now customers who are billed through the App Store and HBO subscribers through Apple TV channels will be able to get HBO Max for free. New Max customers will be able to subscribe directly to the app through in-app purchase.

In the Apple TV app, which was renewed a year ago, subscribers will be able to find the programming through the Watch Now section and a dedicated room on HBO Max and search with Siri voice technology.

"As we prepare for the launch of HBO Max, our focus remains on making it as widely available as possible to customers looking for this best-in-class streaming experience," WarnerMedia chief distribution officer Rich Warren said in the announcement. official. "The availability of HBO Max on Apple devices is a great addition to our distribution offering and will provide seamless access for millions of customers."