HBO Hellraiser Series Halloween Helmer David Gordon Green Direct Pilot – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: HBO has made a deal to develop a series of the classic horror franchise Hellraiser, with Hallowe'en Pilot David Gordon Green will direct the pilot and several more initial episodes that will bring to the small screen for the first time the iconic pincushion-headed villain who leads a group of pasty-faced villains sent from hell, known as the Cenobites.

The series will be written by gender and action veterinarians Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Gallactica, Daredevil, Heroes) and Michael Dougherty (X-Men United, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Trick r ’Treat) They will all be executive producers alongside Dan Farah of Farah Films, Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, along with Lawrence Kuppin and David Salzman and Eric Gardner of Panacea Entertainment. Rough House Pictures partners Green, Danny McBride, Jody Hill and Brandon James complete the EP team. Farah Films executive Andrew Farah and Adam Salzman will also be executive co-producers.

Read (That) and Farah (Ready Player One) developed the rights package last June, based on the Hellraiser film franchise born of the Clive Barker novel The heart of hell. The idea is to create a high continuation and expansion of the well established Hellraiser mythology. It is by no means a remake, but rather assumes that past mythology is fact. The centerpiece remains Pinhead, the ruthless leader of the cushion-headed Cenobites, the ancient humans turned into demons who live in an extra-dimensional realm and are activated via a puzzle box called the Lament Configuration. Cenobites come from hell to harvest human souls and maintain a balance between good and evil.

The antagonist has remained a pop culture icon for 35 years and 10 movies and all the accompanying merchandise.

Landing Green is a coup. The filmmaker turned from Stronger, an inspirational drama in Jeff Bauman's inspiring fight not to lose his legs in the Boston Marathon explosion, and revamped horror classic John Carpenter Hallowe'en, making a $ 10 million budget movie that grossed $ 255 million worldwide. He signed to film the sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. It is in the publication of the first.

There is a separate Hellraiser cinematographic project in development in Spyglass that is not related to the series.

CAA Green representatives; Verheiden is Untitled and Dougherty Circle of Confusion.