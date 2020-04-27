Have Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green called you back? The couple separated?

About two months ago, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green shared a charity promotion on their social media pages; Now reports are circulating that the two have split up. Did Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green quit again? The couple separated? Those questions and more are on fans' minds now that an upcoming article in the May 4, 2020, issue of Star magazine quotes a spy who said they saw the couple swapping kids and car seats in their vehicles. Another spy reported that Megan and Brian were seen without their wedding rings! Now, fans want to know what's going on with the parents of three children. Are they or are they not together?

The spy said the following to Star.

Brain transferred the children and car seats to Megan's car. It was as if they just wanted to make the exchange and finish. "

According to the media, the couple seemed tense and their body language did not seem to be romantically together. They were described as having no interaction between them. Star further stated that the couple no longer live together and that Brian lives in Malibu with Megan in Calabassas.

This would not be the first time that the couple separated either. Brian and Megan were married in 2010, but Megan filed for divorce in 2015. Even though she filed for divorce, the couple reunited and eventually filed for the divorce process to be dismissed.

At this point, Megan has not resubmitted the divorce paperwork, making it unclear what is really going on with the couple.

Megan and Brian appeared in an Omaze campaign to help plant trees in the Amazon rainforest, but have not appeared on social media together since then. It's unclear what might have caused the distance between the two, and some are even wondering if the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot and cancellation had anything to do with their apparent problems.

For the record, neither Brian Austin Green nor Megan Fox have confirmed that they are separated or living apart.

Brian Austin Green was seen with Megan Fox and her children in Calabasas 04/04/2020 https://t.co/ZjsXYPojfL – Hot Celebrity Pics (@ HotCelebrityPi1) April 20, 2020

What do you think about the report?

Do you think there are problems in paradise for the couple?



