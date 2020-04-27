Hasan Minhaj, Kamala Harris, Dave Chapelle. "All Americans" Campaign – Up News Info

Asian cultural collective Gold House has partnered with Andrew Yang's Humanity Forward to launch The All Americans Movement, an initiative that helps unify cross-cultural support for underserved communities affected by COVID-19. The campaign has garnered the support of numerous multicultural leaders and celebrities such as Hasan Minhaj, Senator Kamala Harris, Dave Chapelle, Olivia Munn, John Leguizamo, Joseph Gordon Levitt, George Takei, Daniel Dae Kim, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Marc Cuban , Sophia Bush and many more.

The initiative is also driven by almost 100 voluntary associations between independent companies, non-profit organizations, including 3.1PhillipLim fashion houses, Prabal Gurung, Monse, Li, Inc., among others. Companies are selling # AllAmericans-inspired products whose proceeds will go toward health care, fighting racism, and economic stimulus. Nonprofit organizations are working to provide resources and funds to support and empower underserved communities. Meanwhile, multicultural leaders are launching a #AllAmericans social media campaign. They are all under the new allamericans.us, an online destination that catalogs ways the public can meet medical supply needs, curb racism and violent action against minority groups, and support additional independent companies.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the US The US, Donald Trump and his administration began labeling it as the "Chinese Virus" despite reports that the condition of the United States came from Europe. As a result, attacks and harassment against Asia began to emerge across the country. Additionally, black and Latino communities have higher COVID-19-induced deaths than any other group. Reports found that the black community accounts for 72% of COVID-19 deaths in Chicago, while Latin Americans account for 34% of COVID-19 deaths in New York City. The brick and mortar businesses, particularly those owned by Asians, have seen a 40-80% decline in business.

"Crises often force us to retreat to what we know, too often at the expense of others, but COVID-19 does not discriminate, so we cannot do that either," Bing Chen, president of Gold House, told Up News Info. “Asians hurl insults and acid at us; African-American and Latino communities have systematic biases masked in the health care systems and jobs thrown at them on a daily basis. "

He continued: “Surviving this, and the coming months, will require all communities, all industries, and all nations to strengthen resources for a cure, more proactive prevention, and smooth lines for empathy that will hopefully resist this pandemic. This is a wake up call on how we can, and should, all stand up together. It is the only way our species endured a catastrophe. And it is the only way, by being stronger together, that we will overcome it tomorrow. "

Chen from Gold House and Yang from Humanity Forward co-created the All Americans movement along with Wen Zhou and Phillip Lim of 3.1 PhillipLim, Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim de Monse, Patrick Li de Li, Inc., the advertising agency Barrel, Capsule Wallets with New York based Brian Yang of 408 movies. Other creatives who have tackled the All Americans movement include Noah Centineo, Jay Williams, Pamela Adlon, Dane Dehaan, Lisa Ling, Fat Joe, Joel McHale, Richard Marx, JJ Redick, Teri Hatcher, Sue Bird, Alyssa Milano, Van Jones, Marcellus Wiley, Taylor Rapp, Megan Rapinoe, among many more.