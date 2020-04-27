Governor Newsom is critical of the crowded beaches of Ventura, OC – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Amid the temperatures that soared in the 1990s, the large number of people who descended on the beaches of Orange and Ventura counties over the weekend did not escape the attention of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The governor opened his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday by expressing his dismay at large crowds on the beaches of Orange and Ventura counties.

"The images in Orange County and Ventura County, on our beaches, those images are an example of what not to see," Newsom said.

"This virus is not removed on weekends," he added. "This virus does not go home because it is a beautiful, sunny day."

Ad

While the beaches of Los Angeles County, from Malibu to South Bay, were closed and empty, the coastline of the cities of Port Hueneme, Huntington Beach, and Newport Beach was just the opposite, drawing thousands of visitors.

"We cannot see the images as we saw, particularly on Saturday, in Newport Beach and in other parts of the state of California," Newsom said.

On Sunday, Huntington Beach police tweeted that "most of our beach lovers are complying with social estrangement."

Masks are currently recommended, but not required in Orange County. Newport Beach city leaders will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to consider closing their beaches for the next three weekends.

"The only thing that will slow us down is our behavior … that's the only thing that will reduce our ability to reopen the economy," Newsom said.

As of Monday, California has 43,464 cases of coronavirus. There were 1,300 new cases and 45 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths statewide to 1,755.

More than 553,000 people have been evaluated.

Meanwhile, with the curve starting to flatten, Newsom hinted at the possibility of starting to lift orders to stay home in a matter of weeks.

"The hope and expectation is that we will be in a position in several weeks to make significant modifications," said the governor.