Governor Abbott is expected to announce new plans to reopen Texas businesses on Monday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Governor Greg Abbott is expected to announce more plans today to reopen businesses in Texas as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

It was Friday, April 17, that Abbott introduced the Attack Force to open Texas, which seeks to find safe and healthy ways to slowly reopen non-core businesses that were forced to close due to orders during the pandemic.

Last Friday, April 24, was the first day non-essential stores for "retail,quot; were allowed to reopen. This allowed these types of companies to offer a curbside pickup for their customers to restart the Texas economy.

In North Texas, shoppers at NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas can pick up items from select retail stores in designated areas outside of those malls.

Although this Abbott executive order was intended to help boost locally owned businesses, some in North Texas chose to remain closed due to the difficulties of supporting themselves by having to rely solely on sidewalk pickup.

Residents will wait for Abbott's press conference on Monday afternoon as he is expected to announce more plans to reopen these businesses.

Last week, Abbott also reopened state parks and allowed non-COVID-19 related medical procedures to resume.

The Abbott press conference is expected to take place at 2:30 p.m. and can be seen live on Up News Info 11 or CBSDFW.com.

