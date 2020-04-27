Gov. Greg Abbott outlines plans to reopen Texas during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Governor Greg Abbott announces plans to reopen businesses in Texas as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

It was Friday, April 17, that Governor Abbott introduced the Strike Force to Open Texas, which seeks to find safe and healthy ways to slowly reopen non-essential businesses that were forced to close due to orders during the pandemic.

Last Friday, April 24, was the first day non-essential stores for "retail,quot; were allowed to reopen.

This allowed these types of companies to offer a curbside pickup for their customers to restart the Texas economy.

More to come.

