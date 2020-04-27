Go read this review of the new depth camera system with artificial intelligence technology from the iPhone SE

Unlike most phones released these days, Apple's new iPhone SE has only a 12-megapixel rear camera lens. But it turns out that a camera is still pretty good, at least in well-lit situations, my colleague Dieter Bohn found in his iPhone SE review.

For portrait photos, the iPhone SE's camera uses machine learning to estimate depth of field, and Ben Sandofsky, one of the developers of the Halide mobile photography app, took a close look at how portrait photography actually shot with the SE's only chamber.

The key feature of iPhone SE portrait mode is that it can do something called "monocular depth estimation,quot;, which is enabled by the Bionic A13 processor on the iPhone SE (the same processor on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro). That processor and depth estimation allow the phone to capture depth maps for photos differently than, say, the iPhone XR, which also has a single lens. Sandofsky found that the SE could even estimate depth for flat photos.

In one example, Sandofsky took a photo of this photo with an iPhone XR and iPhone SE:

Image: Halide

In this image slider, you can see how the two phones estimated depth. The iPhone XR depth map is on the left, and the iPhone SE is on the right.

The iPhone SE depth map isn't a perfect representation of the actual depth of the scene in any way, but it's great that the SE can estimate the actual depth of a flat photo using machine learning.

I recommend taking a few minutes to read Sandofsky's blog in its entirety. Go into much more detail on how the SE's camera captures depth, and has many more examples of its depth mapping in action, including an example where it finds depth in a slide film from its 50-year-old grandmother!

And check out Dieter's review if you want to see more of his thoughts on the SE camera.