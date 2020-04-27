Get one of the best Too Faced items for free with any $ 45 purchase

FREE self-care duo The | Too much faced | Use code LOVEMYSKIN

From today until May 4, Too Faced has a spectacular deal for you. With any $ 45 purchase use the code LOVEMYSKIN and receive your self-care duo set. This includes a hangover scrunchie and deluxe hangover pillow cream.

This is a spectacular offer because that cream costs only $ 42 and is worth every penny. If you need a great moisturizing night cream To give you a radiant and refreshed look in the morning, this is it. If you've used Too Faced before you knew that its products are quality and smell amazing, this one is no different.

If you need help choosing something to hit that $ 45, let me recommend my favorite eyeshadow, the Pretty Puppy Palette ($ 28), and the Shadow Insurance Eye Primer ($ 22). Free shipping on all orders too!