Garcelle Beauvais to Host MGM Nightly Talk Show Podcast "Going to Bed With Garcelle" – Up News Info

Garcelle Beauvais is moving into the podcast space. The real housewives of Beverly Hills star is configured to host Going to bed with garcelle, a weekly podcast of late-night talk shows for MGM.

Produced by New York-based podcast company Radio Point and its Beauvais Wilson Productions, Going to bed with garcelle It will feature Beauvais and a famous guest who talks about relationships, dating, sex and more, with no topic off limits. Released on May 7, the first season will consist of 26 30-minute episodes and will be distributed on all major podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify.

“Garcelle is a rare talent … fun, fast, smart and always full of surprises. Now that he has shown viewers part of his personal life in The real housewives of Beverly HillsWe believe that a podcast is the perfect platform to show "Garcelle After Dark," said Barry Poznick, president of MGM’s Unscripted and Alternative Television and Orion Television. "In this late-night roundtable talk show format, Garcelle 'goes there' and no topic is off limits. This is like Sex and the city-Satisfy-The view! "

The podcast expands Beauvais' relationship with MGM, whose Evolution Media produces the popular reality series Bravo, The real housewives of Beverly Hills, in which she stars. On the film side, she most recently appeared on Spider-Man: Homecoming. He currently plays Dennis Quaid's love interest on Netflix. Happy happy whatever, appears in the television psychological thriller, Tell me a story and you can see below in advance Coming 2 America.