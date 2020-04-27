French team Mk2 launches a private mini market for online movies – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Mk2 Films, the sales wing of the major French Mk2, is creating an online private market that will launch initially with its latest list of documentaries.

Titled "Reality Beyond Fiction," the five-day event will be available to registered buyers and will focus on full-length movies including Helmut Newton: the bad and the beautiful, who would have been linked to Tribeca before the festival was canceled, and a new title Colette, Mon Amour.

The market opens its doors on Wednesday, April 29 and will run until May 3. Buyers will be able to register via an online form on the company's website (mk2films.com) and will be sent a secure private link to access the screening room. . Both films will be presented by their directors, with actress Isabella Rossellini, who appears as an interviewee in Helmut Newton, also making an appearance.

The sales company said the platform could be used at other times throughout the year to encourage businesses on its broader list, particularly as the pandemic continues to disrupt the international film business.

The measure follows the cancellation or postponement of major markets and festivals such as MIPTV and Cannes due to the coronavirus crisis. Cannes business center Marche du Film was originally slated for next month, but is now switching to an online version in late June due to the coronavirus crisis (more details on this here). Mk2 creating your own market does not mean that the company will not participate in other virtual events, we understand.

"We have curated a solid list of various documentaries this year, some of which we won't be able to premiere globally on a big screen this spring as expected, hence this new online initiative," said Fionnuala Jamison, Mk2 sales director. . "All the films included in this private virtual mini market are complete and ready to be screened, broadcast or broadcast when necessary."

Helmut Newton: the bad and the beautiful It narrates the renowned fashion photographer, featuring interviews with people like Grace Jones, Charlotte Rampling and Anna Wintour along with archive footage. Directed by Gero von Boehm, the film is produced by Lupa Film and is slated for a theatrical release by NFP in Germany this fall, in time for what would have been the photographer's 100th anniversary. The film was previously sold to Benelux (The Searchers), Spain (Avalon), CIS (Pioneer), Latin America (Impact), as well as Italy, Portugal, the Baltic States, Poland, Japan and South Korea.

Colette, Mon Amour, which Mk2 has recently tackled, offers an inside look at the last days of iconic Parisian fashion store Colette, with interviews with Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and more. Directed by Hugues Lawson-Bbody, the film is produced by HLB, La Pac Film and Highsnobiety. It has been screened privately at emerging events in Paris, London and New York, with more commitments planned for Fashion Week in the fall. The film is available worldwide.

Also as part of the private market, Mk2 will continue sales efforts in Jia Zhang-Ke Swimming until the sea turns blue, which was screened at this year's Berlinale, Sébastien Lifshitz Little girl, and those of Patrick and Hugo Sobelman Golda Maria. The company has two other documents in post-production: Jean-Stéphane Bron & # 39; s Brain, and Jacques Loeuille Birds of America.