French Montana: My beef with a young bully was just a lack of communication!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo
Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. ScalaHosting Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

French Montana's meat online with rapper Young Thug was online for most of last week, but now the rapper claims his war with Thug was nothing more than a "lack of communication."

"I want people to know, all I did was defend myself in every situation. Jim Jones beef, which was Max beef [B] but he is my brother, so his meat is my beef. And I carried Jim for 15 years because of Max, and I still didn't squash the meat with Jim until Max said, "Everything is fine." So that's the kind of person I am, "he told Fat Joe in The Joprah. Show.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here