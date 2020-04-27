French Montana: My beef with a young bully was just a lack of communication!

French Montana's meat online with rapper Young Thug was online for most of last week, but now the rapper claims his war with Thug was nothing more than a "lack of communication."

"I want people to know, all I did was defend myself in every situation. Jim Jones beef, which was Max beef [B] but he is my brother, so his meat is my beef. And I carried Jim for 15 years because of Max, and I still didn't squash the meat with Jim until Max said, "Everything is fine." So that's the kind of person I am, "he told Fat Joe in The Joprah. Show.

He continued: "You are not going to come and call me a fool knowing that it was something else that had nothing to do with me and Kendrick. It was crazy and I hated that it happened that way, since it is Ramadan, it is my fast on the second day " I want to do the positive here and avoid trouble because at the end of the day, Thug and Kendrick are three different artists. I feel like I want everyone to do their thing. I don't have beef with it. It was not a real beef. It was a lack of communication. "

Thug became the French clown after claiming he had more punches than Kendrick Lamar. French replied, threatening to "expose,quot; Thug and thanking him for wearing a skirt in his "No Stylist,quot; video.