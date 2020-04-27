French Montana in Young Thug Beef: it's a & # 39; miscommunication & # 39;

Instagram

Prior to this, Thugger turned to his Instagram account to share a screenshot of him shooting on France's Instagram DM in August 2019, apparently hinting that they were fighting over a girl.

French Montana seemed to minimize his enmity with fellow rapper Young bully. The two have been exchanging insults publicly, but French said in a new interview that they were just having a "lack of communication."

During his appearance on "The Joprah Show" on Instagram Live, French recounted Fat Joe, "I want people to know, all I did was defend myself in every situation." He went on to say, "Jim Jones beef, that was Max beef [B], but he's my brother, so his beef is my beef. And I had a fight with Jim 15 years over Max, and I still haven't I crushed the fight with Jim until Max said, "It's all right." So that's the kind of person I am. "

"You are not going to come and call me a fool knowing it was something else that had nothing to do with me and Kendrick [Lamar]," he continued. "It was crazy and I hated that it happened like this, since it is Ramadan, it is my fast on the second day. I want to do the positive here and avoid the problems because at the end of the day, I, Thug, and Kendrick are three different artists."

"I feel like I want everyone to do their thing. I don't have a problem with him. It wasn't a real problem. It was a lack of communication," French insisted.

The tension between the three rappers began after French said in an interview with Complex News: "I could go against anyone. I could put someone like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival, I could outshine him. Not because he's a better rapper, or whatever. It's just that I got more visits. "

He went on to explain: "Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you want to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar."

That observation did not sit well with Thugger. However, it seemed that the fight between Thug and French started in 2019. Thug turned to his Instagram account to share a screenshot of him shooting on French's Instagram DM in August 2019 that seemed to hint that they were fighting over a girl. "Don't play games with me like these dumb rapper boys a ** n *** a. And this ** isn't even for no ** can have the hoe, this is my card shredder," Thug wrote in the DMs. "What the fuck is his mouth? Yeah, mom, h **. You know what I'm with, fuck."