Fremont Police Arrest Man for Domestic Riots, Showdown – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – Police in Fremont on Sunday night arrested a man after what started as a domestic violence situation involving a firearm turned into a two-hour standoff, police officials said .

The police were called around 4:35 p.m. Sunday at a dead-end house in the Canyon Heights neighborhood on the eastern edge of Fremont, south of State Highway 84, in response to a call for a domestic riot that included criminal threats with a firearm, Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Forests said.

A female victim was able to safely leave the house and seek help.

Bosques said the suspect was not speaking to police. The Fremont Police SWAT team was brought in, as were the police hostage negotiators, and residents of some adjacent houses were ordered to shelter-in-place.

Nearly two hours after police arrived outside the home, the suspect came out with hands on his head, Bosques said, and was safely detained. Police obtained a search warrant for the house and recovered the firearm, Bosques said, who was unable to confirm on Sunday night if anyone was injured.

The suspect, whose name and age were not available Sunday night, was being booked into Santa Rita prison in Dublin on charges including criminal threats, Bosques said.

