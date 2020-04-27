Freeform Orders "None of the Above" Black-ish's Kenny Smith Twenty-Year-Old Friends Comedy Pilot – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has given the pilot green light to None of the above (working title), an executive-written single-camera comedy produced by Kenny Smith (Blackish)

None of the above, ABC Studios and Tornante TV is a single-camera comedy about two friends after college who find their transition to the "real" world messy because they don't live up to expectations. Cannon is a black guy who loves indie-folk and foreign movies, as much as hip-hop and both Michael Jordans. Valencia is a devout Christian with an incipient professional career guiding children in the school system and is also a huge fan of premarital sex, curses, and marijuana. The show addresses issues like race, identity, and sexual politics as these two best friends support each other to stay true to who they are … or who they will eventually become.

The project was originally developed on Tornante TV, while Freeform's original EVP programming and development, Lauren Corrao, was co-chair there. After Corrao joined Freeform last year, she selected the script and redeveloped it to fit the Freeform brand.

None of the above falls under Smith's general agreement at ABC Studios. He is a consulting producer on the ABC / ABC Studios flagship comedy series. Blackish after serving as executive producer / co-showrunner on the series last season. He previously worked as an executive co-producer at Blackish, NBC Marlon and the ABC television adaptation of Uncle buck

Smith, who shared an Emmy nomination and won a NAACP award for his work in Season 3 on Blackish., was the longest-running and highest-scoring BET series showrunner, The game, where he was executive producer for the past three seasons and directed more than a dozen episodes.

This marks Freeform's first pilot order for 2020. The Disney network is looking to expand its comedy portfolio beyond success. Grown-ish, a spin-off of Blackish, which has become a series of signatures for Freeform. The latest comedy series on the net, Everything will be fine, A quiet first season season recently ended.