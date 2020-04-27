Fred Rogers stated that the co-star of & # 39; Mister Rogers Neighborhood & # 39; it won't come out gay

Focus functions / John Beale

Francois Clemmons, who is also known as Officer Clemmons on the show, claims that he has forgiven the television favorite for making such a suggestion because he could understand what was at stake.

Up News Info –

Fred rogers He apparently begged one of his "Mister Rogers & # 39; Neighborhood" co-stars to shut up about their sexuality because going out could ruin the careers of television's favorite kids.

According to Francois Clemmons, who played Officer Clemmons on the show, Fred called him into his office after hearing reports that the star had been seen in a downtown gay bar.

In his new memory, the 75-year-old actor says Fred told him, "Franco, you have talents and gifts that set you apart and outperform the crowd. Someone has reported that they saw you at the gay bar in the city center."

"Now, I want you to know, Franc, that if you're gay, I don't care at all. What you say and do is fine with me, but if you're going to be on the show as an important member of the & # 39; Barrio & # 39 you can't go out gay. "

Francois told People: "I could have their friendship and paternal love and their relationship forever. But I could have the job only if I stayed in the closet. & # 39; You must do this Francois & # 39 ;, he said," because threatens my dream. & # 39; "

He says Fred also said to him, "The world really doesn't want to know who you're sleeping with, especially if he's a man. You can have it all if you can keep that part out of the limelight."

Francois went on to reveal Fred, who was the subject of Tom Hanks& # 39; Movie of 2019 "A beautiful day in the neighborhood"He also suggested that he marry a woman as a tactic to keep his sexuality a secret, but insists that he has forgiven the star for being so concerned about his private life.

"I understand," he insisted. "I trusted the fact that this was his dream. He had worked very hard to achieve it. I knew that 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' was his whole life."

"Officer Clemmons: A Memoir" opens on May 5.