Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey on Life after too hot to handle

A match made in heaven on Netflix.
The contestants who continued Too hot to handle—A reality show that revolves around them avoiding physical and sexual contact between them — you probably didn't imagine that once it was all over, a global pandemic would force everyone into social isolation. And while Francesca Farago and Harry jowsey they may have been able to break the rules to warm up throughout the show, the two said Morning pop& # 39; s Scott Tweedie currently quarantined in their own countries of origin.
"It was really difficult," said Harry, who lives in Australia, on Instagram Live. "We do FaceTime two or three times a day. We are really well connected and our communication is amazing. Obviously it sucks, but we literally have no choice."
However, the couple was not always in a good place.
"We had a bit of a crazy relationship. It was a roller coaster ride," revealed Harry. "After the show, we had a little break. I flew to Vancouver, she flew to Australia and then we broke up a little bit. I sent her a bunch of nice videos of us, and the next thing you know, everything worked again. I think we're in the best position we've ever been in. "
Now the two seem to have big plans for the future, starting with Francesca moving from Vancouver to Australia.
"She wants to move in with me, but I'm an Australian country boy at heart," Harry told Scott. "I want to get out of an apartment. I want a big backyard with 14 chickens, 10 goats and a group of sheep."
When Scott said this to Francesca, she said she could "100 percent,quot; see herself living like this.
The couple also revealed that they are getting their feet into the wedding planning process. According to Francesca, they have even shared photos of rings. Even better? Both seem to be depressed so that everything is filmed.
"… if Netflix wants to pick it up, it could be really big," said Harry, adding that most Too hot to handle The cast would be invited.
Francesca agreed, saying she is "close to much of the cast," but especially Haley Cureton (who is now on good terms with Harry).
"Hayley didn't like Harry, but because she liked me, she supported him," explained Francesca. "They end up getting along."
And although the couple had to explain a bit when it came to their family and friends who watched the show, Harry and Francesca said they were both able to meet their loved ones before the coronavirus outbreak began.
"He is definitely the one," Francesca told Scott.
Awww!
%MINIFYHTMLeb5b5bf76fff8a8fe16cbd0321347b7b12%