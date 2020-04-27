Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey on Life after too hot to handle

A match made in heaven on Netflix.

The contestants who continued Too hot to handle—A reality show that revolves around them avoiding physical and sexual contact between them — you probably didn't imagine that once it was all over, a global pandemic would force everyone into social isolation. And while Francesca Farago and Harry jowsey they may have been able to break the rules to warm up throughout the show, the two said Morning pop& # 39; s Scott Tweedie currently quarantined in their own countries of origin.

"It was really difficult," said Harry, who lives in Australia, on Instagram Live. "We do FaceTime two or three times a day. We are really well connected and our communication is amazing. Obviously it sucks, but we literally have no choice."

However, the couple was not always in a good place.

"We had a bit of a crazy relationship. It was a roller coaster ride," revealed Harry. "After the show, we had a little break. I flew to Vancouver, she flew to Australia and then we broke up a little bit. I sent her a bunch of nice videos of us, and the next thing you know, everything worked again. I think we're in the best position we've ever been in. "