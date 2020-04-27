Fox News cuts ties with diamonds and silk, substitutes for Trump campaign – Up News Info

Fox News has severed ties with Diamond and Silk, the video bloggers and political commentators who call themselves "the most loyal supporters" of President Donald Trump.

According to sources, Fox News and the Fox Nation broadcast service "no longer have a relationship" with the duo.

Earlier this month, Twitter closed her account through a tweet criticizing orders to stay home from the coronavirus crisis and suggesting that people should be "in the environment."

"The only way we can be immune to the environment; we must be in the environment. Quarantining people inside their homes for long periods of time will make people sick! they wrote.

Twitter said the tweet violated its coronavirus disinformation policy.

They removed the tweet, but continued to criticize the policies of staying home.

"We are the United States, not Communist China. This Deep State experiment in which we have all been absorbed must end or we will no longer have our liberties or our country, "they wrote on Twitter Monday." We were asked to come in to flatten the curve, not the economy. #OpenUpAmerica #StopMovingTheGoalPost ".

Diamond and Silk, Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richards, have also suggested that the number of deaths from coronavirus is inflated, and have fueled conspiracy theories involving Bill Gates and vaccines, and one involving 5G technology.

Fox Nation had licensed their program and featured them in promotions, but they were not employees of the channel.

The Daily Beast first reported on the Fox News movement. The network cut ties to another personality, Fox Business presenter Trish Regan, in March, following the aftermath of comments she made in a segment titled "Coronavirus Trial Scam."

His video segments have attracted guests such as Surgeon General Jerome Adams, in which he said the patterns of social distancing we are working. They continue to serve as substitutes for Trump's re-election campaign, including on a Black Voices for Trump advisory board.