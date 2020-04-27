Former "The Chi,quot; star Jason Mitchell says his recent arrest for drug and gun possession was wrong: He claims he was driving a friend's rental car

#Roommates, earlier this month Jason Mitchell (formerly of the hit Showtime series "The Chi,quot;) was arrested in Mississippi for drug and weapon possession, and is now trying to clear his name. According to his agent, Jason says that his arrest was a simple mistake because he was driving a friend's rental car.

@Blast reports that Jason Mitchell, 33, is officially claiming his innocence after his recent arrest through a statement from his agent, Dr. Glenn Toby. Dr. Toby says Jason's arrest was a simple misunderstanding, as he was driving a friend's rented car to a better place to shelter-in-place – he didn't fully know there were drugs and weapons in the vehicle when he was pulled over. .

He further explained that he was on his way to his mother's home with relatives when he was initially arrested. As previously reported, Jason Mitchell was arrested by the Mississippi Harrison County Sheriff's Office after he was detained around 2 p.m. Authorities say that after searching the vehicle, they found two pounds of marijuana and 1,300 ecstasy shots. In addition, they also discovered two weapons, despite Mitchell being unable to possess weapons due to past legal issues.

Jason was stopped by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office around 2:27 pm. He was officially charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute and two counts of gun, possession of an offender for allegedly possessing a Glock 19 and a Mini Draco. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute for the ecstasy that was discovered.

Jason was released from jail after posting bail.

