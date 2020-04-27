Former San Jose Sharks forward Joel Ward announces NHL retirement – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (AP) – NHL veteran forward Joel Ward, who last played in 2018 for the San Jose Sharks, announced his official retirement from hockey in an online post on Monday.

Ward, 39, went to training camp with Montreal in 2018-19, but couldn't get another chance and officially decided to end his career in an announcement in the player's Tribune.

Ward said he considers himself lucky to have played 726 career games after not being selected and now wants to focus on being the father of his 1-year-old son Robinson.

Ward started his career with Minnesota in the 2006-07 season and also played for Nashville, Washington and San Jose in his 11-year career.

He scored 133 goals and had 171 assists in the regular season. He had some of his best moments on the biggest stage of the playoffs.

He had seven goals and six assists in 12 games in the 2011 postseason for the Predators, scored a Game 7 overtime goal for Washington in Boston in the first round in 2012, and had seven goals and six assists in the postseason for 2016 when he helped The Sharks reach the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Pittsburgh.

Ward finished with 22 goals and 30 assists in 83 playoff games.