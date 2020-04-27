Former Bob Dylan collaborator Larry Campbell claims to have lost 10 pounds from COVID-19 battle

First ill with a cough in mid-March, the rock guitarist and producer says he is now "recovered" from the new coronavirus he described as "a beast."

Former Bob Dylan and Levon Helm collaborator Larry campbell it is "under repair" after a brutal battle with the coronavirus.

The guitarist and rock producer first fell ill with a cough in mid-March, and soon tested positive for COVID-19 after struggling to clear his fever for several days.

Campbell reveals that he also lost his sense of taste and smell, and that the virus became so debilitating that he struggled to walk the few steps from room to room at his Woodstock, New York home.

"There were days when the effort to get up and walk to the couch I had been lying on all day, only to go into the kitchen and force myself to eat something, was monumental," he told Rolling Stone.

"Then trying to go upstairs to the bedroom at night and not being able to sleep because of headaches and fever … It was a nightmare. I lost a good 10 pounds at least."

Campbell's fever finally broke just as he was ready to register at a local hospital for treatment, and although the worst of his COVID-19 experience is over, he is still working to regain full health.

"This thing has been a beast," he said. "It's going to be a while before I start to have balance here. But I'm improving."

Campbell has reason to be thankful for his improved health as the coronavirus has already claimed the lives of musicians. John Prine, Joe Diffie, Wallace Roney, Songwriter "I Love Rock & Roll" Alan Merrilland Wayne Fountains& # 39; s Adam Schlesinger.

Coincidentally, Campbell is the fourth known person to perform at the Love Rocks benefit concert at the Beacon Theater in New York on March 12 to test positive for COVID-19 – singers Jackson Browne and The war and the treaty& # 39; s Tanya Blount-Trotter has also been diagnosed with the virus, as has an unnamed production team member.