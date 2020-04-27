Floyd Mayweather breaks his silence on the recent personal loss and vows to help others through difficult times: "I've been dealing with a lot."

Roommates, after the arrest of her daughter Yaya for allegedly stabbing the baby mom of her boyfriend NBA YoungBoy, Floyd Mayweather has remained silent about the drama surrounding her. Now, he has officially broken his silence about all the personal losses he has suffered in the past few months, and promises to help those in need.

In a series of videos, Floyd Mayweather spoke about the recent losses he has been dealing with after the unexpected deaths of his ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, Josie Harris and his uncle and coach Roger Mayweather.

Floyd had this to say:

"I haven't had a chance to really go out and talk. I've been dealing with a lot. As for dealing with the loss of the mother of my children, she was another important person. A great woman, a great person. Dealing with (the loss of) a great coach, my uncle, a father figure, Roger Mayweather. I am affected by this, it hurts to see what the world is going through. Nobody is perfect … I make mistakes all the time. All I can do is to try to improve.

"I am here to help this world become a better place. With everything that is happening, I will continue to do my part. I do not have to show the world what I am doing, I can do something behind closed doors. I will continue to give back and I'll never talk about it. As long as God knows I'm doing a good deed, that's what's important to me. For everyone in the world, from Floyd Mayweather and The Money Team, we love you all and we will always be there for this country and for this world. "

Although Floyd did not address Yaya's situation, he was probably including her in his thoughts without explicitly saying her name. As previously reported, she faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted of her crimes.

