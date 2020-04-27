Fivio Foreign criticizes French Montana for taking the sound of the drill

Fivio Foreign jumped on his Instagram Live to criticize French Montana for using the drill sound, but did not search for actual drill artists.

"You have Swipey spinning on your videos. Like he's some kind of backup dancer. N * ggas I don't get what I get. N * ggas you don't get it. You're giving the n * gga a little money, probably clothes but you don't wear it, "he said.

He continued: "If a gga is going to wear, you're going to wear it. You're going to make a song with a * gga. You're not going to have my son in videos dancing, going around to get your shit,quot; as part of the culture . You're doing drill exercises. "

The Frenchman is having a difficult few months. First coming and going with 50 Cent. Later, Young Chop and Young Thug aired it with rapper Young Gunna stepping in to side with Thugger.

Is Fivio right about French?