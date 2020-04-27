FilmfareLockdownCooking: Mithila Palkar's Thallipeeth recipe

While the entire nation is under lockdown to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities are making the most of their time indoors and have also tried to cook. With Filmfare Lockdown Cooking, we bring you some of its delicious recipes that you can try at home. Today, we have a traditional gift for all of you.

If you want to have a hearty Maharashtrain breakfast, then Thaalipeeth is the best option. Thaalipeeth is made from a combination of flours, vegetables, and spices, but Mithila Palkar is here to give your recipe a twist. So scroll down this lovely lady's recipe for delicious Thaalipeeth.

Ingredients:

1 cup Sabudana (soak in water for 3 hours, drain the water and let it flourish overnight)

2 large potatoes

2 teaspoons of sugar

1/2 cup of coriander finely chopped

1 large cup of coarse roasted peanut powder

1 tablespoon of giner and green chili paste

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds powder

Salt to taste

Ingredients for the green hot sauce:

1 cup grated coconut

2-3 green chilies

4-5 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon coriander, finely chopped

Sugar + rock salt according to taste

Ingredients for Tadka

A pinch of asafoetida,

1 teaspoon of mustard seeds

4-6 curry leaves lightly fried in 1 teaspoon of oil.

Thaalipeeth recipe

Take the soaked sabudana. Grate the potatoes and add them. Add sugar, coriander, peanut powder, ginger green ginger paste, cumin powder, and salt. Mix everything well. Roll the mixture into balls. Flatten the balls in your palms and fry them in a pan lightly drizzled with oil.

Chutney Recipe

Grind all the above ingredients in a mixer with a little water. The amount of water can be according to your choice of hot sauce viscosity.

Tadka

Add a tadka of a pinch of asafoetida, 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds and 4-6 curry leaves, all lightly fried in 1 teaspoon of oil. Add this to the ground chutney.

Their sabudana thalipeeth and green chutney are ready to be served.