Filmfare Recommends: Cricket-based Bollywood Movies

How can our filmmakers not make cricket-based movies in our cricket-crazy nation? In 1983, India won the Cricket World Cup, and interest in the sport increased considerably more after that. And so did the interest of our filmmakers in making movies about the battle between ball and bat. If the COVID-19 scare wasn't there, the IPL season would have been in full swing right now. Instead of actual matches, you can watch cricket-based movies to satisfy your IPL cravings during lockdown. Have a look.

All Rounder (1984)

Director: Mohan Kumar.

Cast: Kumar Gaurav, Rati Agnihotri, Vinod Mehra, Shakti Kapoor

Fresh from the success of Love Story (1981), Kumar Gaurav was chosen as a talented cricketer in this movie. According to reports, it was long in manufacturing. Vinod Mehra played his supportive brother, Rati played his love interest and Shakti Kapoor played his nemesis plotting the plot to discredit him. Thanks to false accusations against him, Ajay (Kumar Gaurav) is prohibited from playing cricket ever again. His life spirals downward and he begins to drink heavily to forget the pain. The way he gets his life back on track is the crux of the story.

Kabhie Ajnabi The (1985)

Director: Vijay Singh.

Cast: Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, Poonam Dhillon, Debashree Roy, Iftekhar, Ram Sethi

Sandeep Patil, a true 1983 world cup team cricket star, and Syed Kirmani, the team's wicketkeeper star, tried their luck in movies through this release. While Patil played a cricket player caught in a love triangle, Kirmani played a villain. The highlight of the film was the famous fight sequence between the two real-life friends. Patil is shown to be injured by bullies dispatched by an opponent, but then achieves good physical condition and returns to the team thanks to Debashree Roy's character. The sensual number Geet simple hothon ko by gaya koi portrayed in Debashree Roy became another topic of conversation for the film. Sachin Tendulkar reportedly had a cameo in the film when he was young and meets Patil.

Awwal Number (1990)

Director: Dev Anand

Cast: Dev Anand, Aamir Khan, Aditya Pancholi

Aamir Khan reportedly signed the film without reading the script. Dev Anand believed in greatness. In improbable plots full of intrigue. So even a sports movie directed by Dev Anand can't be just about cricket. The plot did involve rivalry between an established cricket player and an upcoming star, but other than that, it also focused on a terrorist plot to blow up a stadium where a crucial India game was being played against Australia. Aditya Pancholi played the younger brother of Police Commissioner Dev Anand and the star of the cricket team who cannot tolerate someone more talented than him usurping his place. He plans revenge and finally finds a sad ending at the end of his patriotic brother. Aditya Pancholi looked good as an arrogant cricket star and Aamir, being Aamir, brought authenticity to his cricket shots. There was also a lot of talk about her lip blocks with the heroine from the movie Ekta.

Lagaan (2001)

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Cast: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne

In Lagaan, a mixed bag of Indian villagers beat the British at their own game to avoid paying taxes. As unlikely as it may seem, the film was crushed by the masses due to its patriotic overtones, as well as its highly stylized cricket action. He recreated famous cricket incidents in a set period and our cricket-crazy crowd just couldn't get enough. Aamir Khan played Bhuvan, a simple villager, who first grasps the nuances of the game and then teaches it to his team. He turns out to be the star hitter on his team and wins the game unaided. Another key component of the team was Kachra (Aditya Lakhia), who throws a medium turn thanks to his disability and takes a crucial hattrick. It was shot almost entirely in Bhuj to maintain the feel of a dry and rainy village from the 1890s.

Iqbal (2005)

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Shreyas Talpade, Girish Karnad, Yatin Karyekar, Prateeksha Lonkar, Shweta Basu Prasad

Shreyas Talpade played Iqbal, a deaf and dumb boy who is a natural bowler. He dreams of playing for India one day, but his father feels it is a waste of time. A former alcoholic cricket player, Mohit (Naseeruddin Shah), honors his talent and selects him for the Andhra Pradesh Ranji team. He soon becomes his wicket-taker star. Guruji (Girish Karnad) bribes him to make it easy with his protégé. But Iqbal rejects the bribe as he receives a better offer from a sports agent and plays at his usual pace. He catches the attention of Kapil Dev (playing himself) who helps him secure a place in the national team. The film was a story from poverty to wealth. Playing a dumb and dumb character, Shreyas did not have a speaking role, but was well moved through their expressions.

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii (2007)

Director: Karanjeet Saluja

Cast: Rahul Bose, Zain Khan, Susheel Parashara, Rajesh Khera, Meera Vasudevan

The film is based on the Hollywood movie Like Mike (2002) that revolved around basketball. Karan (Zain Khan), an orphan, seizes an old cricket bat who is convinced that it belonged to the world cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, and was used in the final match. Circumstances lead him to be included in the Indian cricket team, and he has been paired as a starting batter, along with captain Varun (Rahul Bose). Varun is separated from his parents and Karan helps him reconcile with his parents. The magic bat is stolen on the eve of a crucial game, but Varun helps him understand that the magic lies within him and not in the game. His batting helps India win the game. It has been shown that Varun plans to adopt him after marrying his girlfriend. The title of the film was taken from a famous dialogue by the protagonist of Amitabh Bachchan Satte Pe Satta.

Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009)

Director: Anurag Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji

The film is based on the success of Hollywood She’s The Man (2006), which revolved around soccer. Veera (Rani Mukerji) is an extremely talented cricket player, but no one takes her seriously because she is a girl. She has a chance to show her talent when she dresses up as a child and is picked up by Rohan (Shahid Kapoor) to play for a special Indian team against a special Pakistani team in a tournament called the Aman Cup. Rohan, who has fallen in love with Veera, is initially disturbed by her deception when she confesses that she was pretending to be Veer for his love of cricket, but then forgives her and lets her play in the crucial game. She wins the match despite her hand being fractured and then revealed to be a woman, giving a heartfelt speech about the assimilation of women in fields traditionally marked as male dominance.

Patiala House (2011)

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Soni Razdan, Neelu Kohli, Kumud Mishra

Gurtej Singh Kahlon (Rishi Kapoor) does not like the way Indians are treated in England. He is biased by past experience and therefore forbids his talented bowler, Parghat Singh Kahlon (Akshay Kumar), from trying for the England team. Years later, his interest in cricket is revived thanks to the efforts of Simran Chaggal (Anushka Sharma). She encourages him to try the sport despite being middle-aged. Start training again and reach incredible fitness levels. He also improves his bowling action and miraculously picked him up to play for the England cricket team and wins a crucial match for them at climax. Akshay Kumar worked hard to accurately portray the rhythm of a fast bowler. His new pairing with Anushka Sharma was also appreciated.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Director: Neeraj Pandey.

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher

MS Dhoni is one of our most successful cricketers. Not only has he been known for his bat prowess, but he's also admired for his lightning-fast wicket keeping skills. He is the only captain in Cricket history to win all of the ICC trophies. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asian Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. His biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, recounted his life and cricket career until the Indian team's victory in the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Former wicket keeper Kiran More personally trained Sushant Singh Rajput for thirteen months in both wicket maintenance. like hitting before filming started and he did a brilliant job of being Dhoni

Azhar (2016)

Director: Tony D & # 39; Souza

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Lara Dutta, Nargis Fakhri, Prachi Desai, Kunaal Roy Kapur

Azhar was a highly fictional account of the life of former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin, accused of a gambling scandal, and as a result, his career ended on a sour note. At his peak, he was known for his graceful batting and was also a prolific fielder, with a test batting average of 45.03. He also led a colorful life off the field, divorcing his first wife Naureen in 1996 to marry actress Sangeeta Bijlani. In the movie Azhar, Emraan Hashmi played Mohammad Azharuddin, Nargis Fakhri played Sangeeta Bijlani, and Prachi Desai rehearsed the role of his first wife, Naureen. Emraan did full justice to his role, perfectly mimicking Azhar's wrist shots. It was a flawed movie about a flawed but interesting life, nonetheless.

The Zoya Factor (2019)

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan

It is an adaptation of a book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan. Zoya Solanki (Sonam Kapoor) is considered fortunate for cricket by her ex-father of the army officer (Sanjay Kapoor), as she was born the day India won the cricket world cup for the first time in '83. A turn of events puts her in touch with the current Indian team, who also begin to think of her as a lucky pet. The only one against him is team captain Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer Salmaan), who believes that it is the team's hard work and spirit and not a good luck charm that wins the matches. A twist in history occurs when the two fall in love, leading to complications. If her love survives, Zoya's X factor forms the crux of the film.