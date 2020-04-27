Home Local News Fifth local JBS employee dies of coronavirus as union, company markets vaccines

A fifth employee at JBS USA's Greeley plant died Sunday after contracting the new coronavirus, according to Local 7 of the United States Food and Commercial Workers Union.

Four workers at the Greeley meat plant have died, as well as one person who worked in the JBS corporate office. The death of the 61-year-old Way Ler plant employee comes two days after JBS reopened its Greeley plant after a nine-day shutdown caused by the spread of the new coronavirus among employees.

The plant reopened on Friday after the company installed a variety of worker protections designed to curb the spread of the virus, and most employees will return to work on Monday, despite continuing concerns about worker safety. and the lack of evidence for employees.

On Friday, JBS sent the union a cease and desist letter alleging that union president Kim Cordova violated the collective bargaining agreement between workers and the company by speaking publicly about safety concerns at the plant.

"In particular, it appears that the Local has adopted a strategy of generating negative media attention and public opinion in an effort to resolve the agreements made at the CBA and obtain concessions from the Company regarding employee safety." Matthew Lovell, head of JBS labor relations, wrote in the five-page letter. He wrote that the union had a contractual obligation to address security concerns through a grievance process and was prohibited from taking action outside of that process.

Córdoba dismissed that accusation in a response letter on Saturday.

"Neither the Local 7 First Amendment nor our members' rights are verified at the door of the complaint procedure," he wrote. "The complaint procedure does not reduce Local 7 to a state of mute and abject servility."

At least 102 JBS employees have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, although health officials believe the outbreak is larger and several hundred employees and their families may be infected.

