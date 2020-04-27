Fifth local JBS employee dies of coronavirus as union, company markets vaccines

A fifth employee at JBS USA's Greeley plant died Sunday after contracting the new coronavirus, according to Local 7 of the United States Food and Commercial Workers Union.

Four workers at the Greeley meat plant have died, as well as one person who worked in the JBS corporate office. The death of the 61-year-old Way Ler plant employee comes two days after JBS reopened its Greeley plant after a nine-day shutdown caused by the spread of the new coronavirus among employees.

The plant reopened on Friday after the company installed a variety of worker protections designed to curb the spread of the virus, and most employees will return to work on Monday, despite continuing concerns about worker safety. and the lack of evidence for employees.

On Friday, JBS sent the union a cease and desist letter alleging that union president Kim Cordova violated the collective bargaining agreement between workers and the company by speaking publicly about safety concerns at the plant.

"In particular, it appears that the Local has adopted a strategy of generating negative media attention and public opinion in an effort to resolve the agreements made at the CBA and obtain concessions from the Company regarding employee safety." Matthew Lovell, head of JBS labor relations, wrote in the five-page letter. He wrote that the union had a contractual obligation to address security concerns through a grievance process and was prohibited from taking action outside of that process.

Córdoba dismissed that accusation in a response letter on Saturday.

"Neither the Local 7 First Amendment nor our members' rights are verified at the door of the complaint procedure," he wrote. "The complaint procedure does not reduce Local 7 to a state of mute and abject servility."

At least 102 JBS employees have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, although health officials believe the outbreak is larger and several hundred employees and their families may be infected.

The spread of COVID-19 among workers is a problem facing the entire meat packaging industry, with plants across the country dealing with outbreaks as employees work indoors for long hours.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration released guidelines for the meat packaging industry. Measures include ensuring that employees work at least six feet from each other or are separated by physical barriers, increasing hand sanitation stations, adjusting fans and ventilation systems, alternating shifts, and modifying workplace policies. sick leave to encourage workers to stay home if they are sick, among other measures.

The guidelines also suggest that on some plants, one shift per day may need to be reserved for disinfection and sanitation. That's the strategy underway at the Cargill plant in Fort Morgan, which has reported 15 confirmed cases and one death and has reduced shifts to allow cleanup.

The Leprino Foods cheese plant, also in Fort Morgan, announced a five-day shutdown starting Sunday after large numbers of employees tested positive for the virus. In that case, the company intends to evaluate all of the plant's employees, some 350 people, before reopening the plant.