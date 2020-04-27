Fast and furious, easy A and more E movies! This week!

Start your engines because we have a great list of great movies ahead!

It's a new week, which means there's a new lineup of E! Movies. We Love to catch while working from home or social distance from the comfort of your sofa.

This week, we start with some romantic comedies and nostalgic hits, like watching Emma Stone in Easy one or watching Jennifer Lopez in the classic Employee in Manhattan.

Also, this weekend you can go through the entire first half of the Fast and Furious saga too

Both Saturday and Sunday, you can spend the day with Vin Diesel, the late Paul walker and the rest of the "family,quot; with The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Fast and Furious.

Check out the full Movies We Love schedule coming up this week below. You can also see them right here or in the E!

Stay healthy and entertaining by tuning into E!