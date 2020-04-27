Farmers Branch Manske Library Delivering books in people's hands, without touching them – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Countless public libraries, restaurants, salons, schools, government offices, and businesses across the country are closed to the public in the foreseeable future to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But that does not mean reading, learning and all the benefits that books offer should cease to exist.

The Farmers Branch Manske Library is taking steps to ensure that does not happen by delivering library books, DVDs, and audiobooks to people's homes.

"This temporary release program is aligned with the highest safety recommendations," said Assistant City Manager Ben Williamson. "The provision of services makes Farmers Branch special and this program reinforces our dedication to improving the quality of life for our residents."

Farmers Branch residents with a library card can connect and request materials through the normal "hold,quot; process. After a 72-hour hold to minimize virus transmission, masked and gloved Parks and Recreation team members, working in conjunction with the Library, will deliver up to five books or other materials per cardholder in a sealed bag.

No refunds should be made while the Library is closed and book delivery is not available, so those five materials per cardholder is the limit until the Library reopens.

"While the Library's services are not as important as public safety during a health crisis, we hope that the Library can provide that vital link to art, exploration and culture, even at this unique time," said the Manske Library Director Denise Wallace.

