Facebook Watch establishes the second season of Docuseries ‘Buried With Love’ – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Facebook has established a second season of true crime docuseries Buried with love, which will be broadcast on Facebook Watch from May 3.

The new season will be titled Buried with love: the Watts family murders and explore the investigation into Chris Watts' triple homicide murder. This eight-part short-form series will put viewers in the role of the investigator by revealing surveillance footage and forensic evidence as discovered in real time. The series will feature interrogation videos, confessions, and videos that will pave the way to shocking truth in the twisted case of Watt's missing wife, Shannan, and their two children. Shannan, who was pregnant at the time, was finally discovered in a shallow grave.

"Buried with love It really takes advantage of the thriving community of true crime lovers on Facebook, who have really gotten involved with the tragic stories, "said Law & Crime Productions President Rachel Stockman." We are thrilled to partner with Facebook again. "

The new season follows the debut season of Buried with love which premiered last year in December and featured Ohio high school cheerleader Brooke Skylar Richardson, who was charged with murder after police found her newborn baby buried in her backyard.

Whitney Ellis returns to serve as executive producer and showrunner for season 2. Stockman will serve as executive producer alongside Law & Crime founder Dan Abrams.

Check out the trailer below.