Exclusive: Rajkummar Rao's cover star can produce his own shoot

Typically, a magazine cover shoot set has the talent, their environment, skilled technicians, the editorial team, and an army of crew members. However, unprecedented times require unprecedented measures. In times of social distancing, we had to ask our May issue cover star Rajkummar Rao to produce his own shoot. And luckily, he had his girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa to help him. A few days ago, Rajkummar cut Patralekhaa's hair, whose video went viral. She returned the sweet favor by becoming an all-in-one make-up artist and hairstylist, stylist and photographer for the Filmfare cover star. We must say that we are quite impressed with the results. Patralekhaa sure did a fabulous job. If you ever get bored of acting, you can try your luck in these alternative professions.

Along with the photo shoot, in a Exclusive video call interview, Rajkummar became a philosopher and spoke about humanity's future in the post-crown world. He reflected on the nature of love and relationships in these difficult times and expressed concern for the future of cinema. The actor decided to take a gap year during the first three months of the year. While that has spread far more than he intended, it doesn't matter much to him. He's been reading a lot, watching movies, doing housework, and exploring his culinary side..

We will be releasing photos of his first cover of its kind, as well as the interview. So stay tuned!