Eva Marcille loves being black – Watch the video she shared

Eva Marcille felt the need to tell her fans and followers that she loves the fact that she is black. Check out the video he shared on his social media account.

‘I love being a black AF. For me, that means confidence in my style and my ability to change it. Do me a favor and post a photo or video saying what black AF means to you using #blackAFNetflix, and I'll comment on my favorites! #blackAF is now streaming, only on Netflix. #ad @blackafnetflix "Eva captioned her post.

Someone said: "I am Black AF, because I was born in Africa and I got the knowledge and the luck to grow in different countries and travel."

A follower said: ‘I'm in my second round of #blackaf binge eating. I love. Episode 5 was my favorite. B / w the gangsta cousin and Tyler Perry's cameo, I couldn't stop laughing. "

The follower upstairs said: Solo Just kidding! I am Black AF because I carry the knowledge and wisdom of the black women who came before me! #BLACKAF ".

A commenter posted this message: "You are going to shrink when I say this, but I am black AF because I don't check the expiration date of my condiments !!!!"

Someone else wrote: ‘I love being black AF, because it means that I am beautiful, bright and speaks VOLUMES of the creation that I am of the creator. A true BLESSING. Simply put, EVERYTHING THAT GOD CREATED IS GOOD. "

Another commenter said, "I've tried looking twice; I just couldn't get into that. I'm Black AF because I have no patience for anyone or anything that doesn't grab my immediate attention!"

Someone else posted this: ‘The scene when they go to the club and take ecstasy is fun AF 😆😆 go see! Without judgment, all of you!

In other news, Eva shared a video on her social media account with Michael Sterling and two of her children: Mikey and Maverick.



