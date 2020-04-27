EPP donations appreciated as Tampa nears slow reopening – Up News Info Tampa

Hillsborough County, Florida (April 27, 2020) – Residents and local businesses have responded generously to the request for medical supplies to combat the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but more is needed. Hillsborough County officials are renewing their call to donate gloves, face shields, and masks, including homemade masks. The supply of donated equipment will be used locally in hospitals, nursing facilities, assisted living facilities or other areas of need to protect those facing the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Donations received so far include more than 60,000 pairs of gloves, 10,000 surgical masks, and 2,000 face shields. "These supplies can help save lives," said Hillsborough County Division of Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley. "They help protect those on the front lines of this pandemic and can help prevent the spread of the virus." Medical schools, dental clinics, elective surgery centers, private vendors, residents, and others are asked to donate the following items: Waterproof dresses

Masks

Surgical masks

N95 masks

Tyvek suits

Exam Gloves

Homemade face masks The equipment must be new and unused medical grade personal protective equipment in the box. All sizes are necessary. Ad The site also accepts donations of homemade masks to align with the latest CDC guidelines. These masks will be distributed to non-clinical staff and patients. For a video on how to make a simple cloth face mask, go to the official Hillsborough County YouTube channel. Supplies can be dropped off at the former Sears Automotive store at 250 Westshore Plaza in Tampa. The site is staffed by volunteers from 9 a.m. at 3 p.m. Monday Friday. Other Hillsborough County News Hillsborough County Extension is the host Nutrition and Finance Jump Day Kahoot Challenge presented by the University of Florida IFAS Extension Family and Consumer Sciences. This interactive live competition will feature fun nutrition and personal finance facts with prizes for the top three scorers on Wednesday, April 29 from 11-11:30 a.m. Registry it is required. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information on how to join the session. Connect. Stay alert.

For more information on COVID-19 and any other potential county emergencies, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system. For general County information, call (813) 272-5900, the County's main information line.