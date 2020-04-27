Edmunds compares 2020 Honda Accord with Hyundai Sonata

The Honda Accord has been Edmunds' first-class midsize sedan since this latest generation was launched for the 2018 model year. But a new challenger has arrived on the scene: the redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata.

The previous Sonata exhibited silent competition in most fields, though it played confidently in the styling department. The Sonata 2020, in contrast, has a new, sleek, and bold look. It also features several features that are rare for this class of cars, including the ability to use your phone as a key.

Are the changes enough to dethrone the reigning champion? Edmunds' team of expert reviewers compares the 2020 Accord and the 2020 Sonata to determine a winner.

INTERIOR ACCOMMODATION

One of the main reasons to buy a midsize sedan instead of a small sedan like the Honda Civic or Hyundai Elantra is the increased passenger room. Both the Accord and Sonata have plenty of legroom in the front and rear, allowing a 6-foot-tall passenger to sit comfortably behind a similarly-sized driver.

There are minor differences, however. The Accord's tapered roofline reduces headroom in the rear relative to the Sonata, and taller occupants can feel the pinch. The driver's footwell is a bit tight, too, and some may rub their knees against the hard plastic of the center tunnel.

The Sonata offers more headroom than the Accord in both rows, even on models equipped with a panoramic sunroof. And unlike the Accord, our drivers had no trouble adjusting to the Sonata.

Winner: Sonata

COMFORT AND REFINEMENT

The Agreement does a good job of keeping you comfortable on the go. Its suspension cleverly filters large bumps and cracks in the pavement, and the front seats are supportive for long rides. It is also well insulated against traffic noise.

The Sonata's seats are less comfortable and offer fewer adjustments. It also has a firmer ride and you will feel more imperfections on the road than in the Accord. Outside noise is also more intrusive on the Sonata; a driver may have to raise his voice to converse with rear seat passengers on the road.

Winner: agreement

INFOTAINMENT AND AIDS DRIVING

The Sonata 2020 system features logical on-screen menus and large virtual buttons that don't require much attention to function accurately. We also like that the Sonata's advanced safety systems, such as traffic adaptive cruise control and lane centering assistance, work well on the road and are available in most trim levels.

Ad

The Accord driver aids also work well, although the frontal collision warning system can sometimes be overly responsive and issue warnings when they really aren't warranted. Its infotainment system is also more difficult to use. The design is more crowded, the on-screen buttons are too small, and the menu structure is confusing.

Winner: Sonata

DRIVING PERFORMANCE

While performance isn't necessarily on every buyer's mind, a midsize sedan should be powerful enough to move a crowded car when you need it. Although the Sonata with its optional upgraded 180-horsepower engine passes the 192-horsepower Accord in a direct 0-60 mph test, the Honda responds more quickly when you step on the gas pedal.

The Accord also has excellent handling in tight corners. The Sonata is merely competent. For added fun, the Accord offers a bigger engine with much more power, and can even be combined with a manual transmission. A similar engine update does not exist for the Sonata.

Winner: agreement

VALUE PROPOSAL

As with most Hyundais, the Sonata is notable for its value. Its starting price of $ 24,555, including fate, undermines most rivals, but it's packed with features that it often pays the most for in the competition. The higher settings add features that are rare for this class, such as keyless controlled driverless parking. Completing the value proposition is the most comprehensive guarantee in the business.

While the Sonata seems stronger on paper, the Settlement, which starts at $ 24,975, offers a different kind of value. Take the badge off the steering wheel, and the cabin looks like the one you'll find in a luxury sedan. Control knobs and stems work with satisfactory precision, and the overall look is heavily based on Acura sedans. You still get a lot of features for your money with the Accord, but it also goes a little further than the Sonata to make you feel like you bought something special.

Winner: agreement

EDMUNDS DICE: The 2020 Honda Accord and 2020 Hyundai Sonata offer their own unique strengths in the midsize sedan category. The Accord is more desirable overall thanks to its luxurious cabin, comfortable ride, and strong performance.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the Edmunds automotive website. Cameron Rogers is a news and reviews editor at Edmunds. Twitter: @_crogers.