Eager and cautious first responders return to work – Up News Info

The new coronavirus doesn't care about a blue uniform or shiny badge. Police, fire, paramedics, and correctional officers are just a call to 911 to hire COVID-19 and spread it.

Wearing N95 masks dangling from their service belts and disposable blue gloves tucked into their back pockets, they answer radio calls, make arrests, and handle prisoners. But his training never covered something like this: what's been called an "invisible bullet."

It has sickened thousands of America's first responders and killed dozens more.

But many have recovered and are returning to work: back to the crime scene, back to the ambulance, back to jail. Going back to the front lines of this deadly pandemic.

They go with a persistent cough and lost weight. They shake and spin at night, wondering if the immunity claims are true. They fear that taking overtime shifts will expose them and their families to additional risks.

And then they put on their uniforms and go back to work.

Some of their stories:

THE RISK

HOUSTON – In MP Ravin Washington's squad car, the risk is a shotgun. The threats he faces on his solo patrols are often more immediate than reports of some new invisible virus.

On the beat in northwest Houston, 28-year-old Washington has been fighting and pulled out his gun. In 2017, three months after the police academy ended, his partner at the time was shot in the leg.

But last month, he was following a burglary call when he suddenly felt that someone was sitting on his chest. When she sailed on her cruise to her sister's apartment, she could barely keep her hands on the wheel. She had no idea what was wrong.

Certainty came a few days later after a nasal swab that felt like his brain was poking out. On March 25, Washington tested positive: one of the first 180 employees of the Harris County Sheriff's Office to become ill.

In solitary isolation, her temperature skyrocketed. Her stomach churned. She lost her sense of taste and could barely get out of bed for days.

"People don't want to be around you," he said. "People don't want to touch you."

When he was finally cured, he was concerned about getting sick again, if his colleagues wanted him to come back.

He returned to patrol this month and found that the situation was suddenly reversed. Her colleagues hugged her. "People feel like,‘ Hey, you have the antibodies. You are the cure, "he said.

Back on patrol, Washington has the familiar weight on his hips of a Taser, handcuffs, and pistol. But your safety also depends on gloves and a mask.

"It's like you risk your life even more now."

GUILT

NEW YORK – Paramedic Alex Tull of the New York Fire Department feels breathless after climbing a few flights of stairs and has a non-stop cough. After some recent chest pain, an x-ray showed persistent inflammation in his lungs.

As she spends her days treating coronavirus patients in the Bronx, she thinks about her own battle with the disease and her rush to return to service late last month before she fully recovered.

At height, about a quarter of the city's 4,300 EMS workers were ill. About 700 fire department employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and eight have died, including three EMS workers.

Tull, 38, says he felt guilty convalescing at his home for two weeks, leafing through Netflix and Hulu between naps while his colleagues risked their lives. He wondered, “Why did this happen to me? I want to be outside I want to go out and help. "

But it wasn't just a matter of loyalty for the 10-year veteran of the fire department. A policy established when the virus devastated the ranks required staff who were no longer showing symptoms to return to work as soon as possible.

"I definitely went back to work earlier than I should have," said Tull.

Without definitive proof that he is immune to spreading or contracting the disease, Tull fears that his persistent cough could infect his partner or his patients. And with little more than a face mask and protective gloves, you worry about getting the virus again.

"Is my body ready for the second round? I do not know. It's scary, ”said Tull.

THE HOTBOX

AURORA, Ill. – Chief Kristen Ziman spent hours in a small conference room strategizing to keep her 306 police officers safe from the coronavirus.

Digital roll call, solo squad cars, detectives who handle cases remotely, anything to keep them out of headquarters and away from each other.

Turns out, they had to stay away from the boss.

Ziman, a patrol commander, his wife, a force detective, and the mayor of Aurora hired COVID-19 at the same time. They probably transmitted the virus during those planning meetings.

The range and file, however, is fine.

"If we were to be the sacrificial lambs," said Ziman, "putting these plans into practice to keep our officers safe, then I will gladly take it any day."

The chief recorded videos of his home and sent them to officers as part of routine operations plans. She wanted them to understand the reality of the pandemic on the streets of Illinois' second largest city.

"This was not one of those abstract concepts that is happening to someone else," he said. It was happening to some of their own.

Officers responded with well-wishes text messages and a new nickname for the station's third floor, the home of his office and the famous conference room, which makes Ziman laugh even with all of this.

They call it "The Hotbox,quot; and avoid it entirely.

TO THE MARGIN

NEW YORK – Sgt. Cary Oliva was frustrated watching the news of his coronavirus-affected city from his sick bed. The 31-year-old New York Police Department officer yearned to return to work helping with what was quickly becoming one of the deadliest disasters in its history.

"I felt like I was on the sidelines," he said. "I really wanted to go back as soon as possible, as long as it was safe."

In total, more than 4,600 employees in the country's largest police department have tested positive for the coronavirus. Almost 2,900 have been recovered and returned to service. At least three dozen died.

Oliva returned on April 6 and immersed herself in a new police mission: educating the public about social distancing measures that experts say are vital to reducing the spread of the infection. Protective mask on her face and hand sanitizer nearby, Oliva spends her afternoons browsing takeaway restaurants and other companies looking for loopholes in social distancing protocols.

"I dove into it again," he said.

THE LINE

LOS ANGELES – In prison, it's called "the line."

For correction officers, it means any duty that requires working directly with inmates. Custodial assistant Sonia Muñoz's line is a 184-bed inmate hospital ward at Twin Towers Jail, with its beige walls and light blue doors. It is where you probably contracted the coronavirus. And he passed it on to his younger sister and father.

At this time, Muñoz, 38, is safe. She weighs 10 pounds less, her thick uniform belt is tightened to the last level, but she was transferred to an office concert, where she can line up three bottles of hand sanitizer on her desk and work alone.

Still, the line is there.

Any overtime shift could bring Muñoz back. Her mother, 3-year-old nephew and 94-year-old grandmother escaped the disease the last time, but they may not be so lucky again.

It's something his 27-year-old partner Christopher Lumpkin worries about.

On March 18, he became the first member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which oversees the nation's largest prison system, to test positive for COVID-19. He probably passed it on to Muñoz and three other custodial assistants. More than 60 sheriff's staff throughout the county and at least 28 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

Using Facebook Messenger, Lumpkin and Muñoz exchanged stories and symptoms, bedridden in their quarantined homes as the virus spread outside.

"I will pray for you too," wrote Lumpkin.

Now Lumpkin recovers and returns to the line. He changes gloves and disinfects his hands every time he works with an inmate and keeps an extra mask hanging from his service belt.

Muñoz takes similar precautions in his office, separate from inmates.

But she cannot avoid the line forever.

"I have to go back to the lion's mouth."

___

Associated Press photojournalist Allen G. Breed in Raleigh, North Carolina, and principal photojournalist John L. Mone in Houston contributed to this report.

