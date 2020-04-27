Duck dynasty stars react to dangerously close home shooting

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
It was a terrifying day for the Robertson family.
According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, the deputies responded to a report of someone shooting from a vehicle in West Monroe, Louisiana, on Friday around 2:30 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, citing witnesses, some of the various shots fired into two residences.
Duck dynasty mother and daughter Korie Robertson and Sadie Robertson They have since taken to social media, confirming that her family is "alive and well,quot; after the shooting.
"Thank you so much for all your prayers for our family," Korie wrote on Instagram early Monday. "We are all safe and sound and deeply grateful for God's protection over us! Yes, the news is true, we had a shooting in our house on Friday, it was terrifying and dangerously close, but thank God not one of They were injured and today we were able to participate in a self-service birthday celebration! Crazy how life works! We touched our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and we don't take this day for granted! "
On his Instagram page, Sadie recalled the shooting and wrote: "We were all shocked, of course, but we are so thankful that everyone in our family is doing well. Especially after one of the bullets flew out of the house window. of my brothers,quot;. .. The moment we were at that time was crazy protection because we had all just entered. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and on the gratitude of others for being well, thank you for your prayers. "
Since then, Daniel Dean King, Jr., 38, has been arrested and charged with criminal negligence for family negligence and felony assault for automatic shooting. He was registered at the Ouachita Correctional Center on Sunday and his bond was set at $ 150,000.
—Additional reporting by Jessica Finn
