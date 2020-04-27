Dua Lipa is the perfect pop star for self-isolation

meIt is a strange time to put new music in the world. When everyone is trapped at home, endlessly refreshing sainsburys.co.uk in hopes of unlocking an earlier delivery date, you could justify Lana del Rey's yearning, pop quest, or melodramatic soundscapes. But an album 11 pure, unadulterated dance floor bangers? Songs made to get ready to go out at night, sing on the way to night and then squeak on the night out? Could Dua Lipa's next album have come at a worse time?

Too bad the rising pop star who has to sell her products when we'd rather hide under our covers watching Netflix. Dua Lipa herself seemed in conflict. In an unusually tearful Instagram Live session this week, he announced that he would bring the launch of Future nostalgia forward for a week, after the album was leaked online. She talked about how unsure she felt about releasing something during this time of suffering. But finally he concluded: "I think what we need the most right now is music, and we need joy and we need to be trying to see the light." I hope it makes you smile and I hope it makes you dance and I hope you feel proud. ”

Dua Lipa was right to trust her instinct: we need joy. Future nostalgiaInjecting musical adrenaline is the perfect ointment for these rather strange times. "Every beat is elastic, every note and sample bold and bright," he wrote. The independentHelen Brown's criticism in her five-star review. "Future nostalgia it's 37 minutes of pure sonic spandex. "It's also a reminder of why Dua Lipa is the pop star we so desperately need right now.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

For starters, she is reliably consistent. Think back to "the old time", the years outdoors, when you could buy hand sanitizer at a reasonable price, and Dua Lipa broke into the top 10 with all guns on with the pristine single "Be the One". That was in 2015. Then in 2016, it followed with the definitely warmer "Hotter Than Hell". A debut album, the long overdue Dua Lipa, it continued in 2017, generating even more impeccable pop music, not least, the sparse but jagged fang "New Rules" (its first number 1) and its viral video of the chain of squad girls in pastel colors brushing the hair of the the rest.

Fast forward to Future nostalgia And there is nothing wrong with it. If you've listened to any of the singles so far, then you already know the kind of retro-futuristic energy they're bringing in: record reality through neon-lit neon science fiction production of the '80s and pristine pop production, as for reminding us all of what we are experiencing right now will one day be a memory tinged with rose. (Remember that time we could only get out of the house for a walk one day? That sort of thing.)

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

read more

Then there is Lipa's extraordinary ability to pick up the last breath of big pop trends and make them sound fresh again. Just watch your way with what's known as a tropical house. When "Be the One" came up with its plinky-plonky Caribbean hangover and "Hotter Than Hell" added even more pan-steel riffs, Lipa's hoarse voice moving through the middle, the charts had already been awash with syncopated rhythms and riffs. of steel pan (thanks Drake) And yet the skill of Lipa's singles was to match those tropes with something totally unexpected, like the stadium drummer in "Hotter Than Hell" or the dreamy harmonies and synths of " Be the One. " His lyrics were also relatable and fast, like the texts of a friend. Take, for example, "New Rules"; impeccable rupture guide, concluding with: "If you are below it, you will not overcome it".

What's also unusual about Dua Lipa is that, even in 2020, when pop stars give a lot of themselves on 72-hour live streams (Katy Perry) and Netflix documentaries (Taylor Swift), she remains unknown. In interviews, their responses are always polite but in pots. She says things I like, "I'm the type of person who, if I love something, will say yes, even when I don't have time and the darkest eye bags!" J17. For someone who uses her social media to lash out at patriarchy, she urges her followers to vote for Labor and calls on fans to, yes, stay home, rarely giving away much of herself. She seems nice and charming, but she plays the second violin of the songs, her personality is a canvas on which we can project our vision of what should or could be.

"I know that you are dying trying to discover me, my name is on the tip of your tongue", sings Lipa in the opening song of the album. But I'm not sure we really need it. Why do we need to know what you are really about to know that the songs you are singing make us feel better? With Taylor Swift, the songs are clues to a character we think we've figured out, but with Dua Lipa, she's the recipient, and the songs are the main event. Our reality under confinement is quite limited; Rather than delving into ourselves or Dua Lipa's self, wouldn't we rather escape the glittering pop disco in our minds?

read more

It is almost impossible to hear Future nostalgia without feeling the need to talk about your home office. It gives me hope for the world we are going to emerge into: hopefully a long, hot summer of sweating in clubs with our favorite people, spinning wildly, kissing with abandon, yelling lines like "Baby keep dancing like you don't have a choice "like social distancing is an ancient relic from the past. Songs like" Levitating, "all the clapping, disco-disco beats, and raucous group voices, feel weightless. Meanwhile, Hallucinate is a claustrophobic love song about being so in love with your partner that you break free from their pheromones, something to keep in mind when you ask your family to go down the toilet again in the coming weeks.

Honestly, I didn't think that a pure pop record could lighten the uneasy feeling of being locked into what we're all currently experiencing. But it turns out, for me at least, it's exactly what I needed. I thought I would find it frustrating; which would be a reminder of all the things I can't do right now. And yet Future nostalgia It lives up to its name with the promise of good times for the future and perhaps even a brief nostalgia for those weeks we were all trapped inside, battling the online store.

Future nostalgia is out now