Driver Rams 2 police motorcyclists in a Paris suburb

PARIS [AP] – A motorist deliberately drove his car against two police motorcyclists on patrol in a Paris suburb on Monday, seriously injuring both, police unions said.
The assault took place in Colombes, on the north-western outskirts of Paris.
Video images circulating on social media and on a newspaper website, Le Parisien showed a motorcycle wedged between the wrinkled hoods of a police car and a black BMW. Debris from a second bicycle lay strewn across the road.
“Two police motorcyclists in serious condition after being deliberately beaten in Colombes by an individual who also hit a police car. Thoughts with our colleagues ", the Synergie-Officiers union wrote on Twitter.
Police sources called the collision a deliberate act. Sources familiar with the investigation said the author had targeted officers to avenge events in Palestine.
France's terrorism prosecutor has so far not been called to lead the investigation.
France has suffered major attacks by Islamist militants. Police officers and soldiers have been attacked multiple times in recent years.
In October, an information technology assistant at the police headquarters in central Paris he was enraged with a knife inside the building, killing four people before they shot him dead.
%MINIFYHTMLb5a4edd209b85936d8f8ee194c84e7eb14%